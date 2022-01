Less than half of young people believe they will ever be able to own their own home, according to new research highlighting the increasingly precarious nature of modern work.The UK's cost of living crisis will hit young people hard because they are more likely to be in precarious work and to be in debt, the Royal Society for Arts, Manufactures and Commerce (RSA) said.The organisation warned that worries about inflation, student debt and higher taxes are intensifying among younger people, with neither work nor the welfare system providing the security they need. A poll of more than 1,000 people aged...

