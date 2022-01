The Las Vegas Raiders need help with the wide receiver position following the Henry Ruggs III tragedy. Ohio State’s Chris Olave could be the answer. After winning four in a row and clinching a playoff berth, the Raiders salvaged their spiraling season. However, by doing so, they also took themselves out of the top 10 for this year’s NFL draft. It’s a double-edged sword because if you’re one and done, dropping in the draft hurts your ability to select an upper-echelon prospect. That being said, Olave might be available when the Raiders make their choice with the 22nd selection.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO