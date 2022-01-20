ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Ban on drivers holding cellphones heads to SC Senate floor

By Associated Press, WSOCTV.com News Staff
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18ZUTN_0dqqxKZ900

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A bill that would make it illegal for drivers to hold a cellphone in their hands in South Carolina is heading to the Senate floor.

The proposal passed the Senate Transportation Committee on Wednesday, moving a debate that has repeatedly failed in the House over to the Senate.

The bill requires anyone using a cellphone while driving to use hands-free features, like Bluetooth or speakerphone. The fine for a first offense would be $100 and any subsequent convictions would be $300 fines and two points on driver’s licenses.

[ ALSO READ: South Carolina Senate passes COVID-19 liability protection bill ]

The proposal is similar to a hands-free cellphone law currently on the books in Georgia.

“This would bring South Carolina’s cellphone usage while driving policy a little bit more in line with what some other states are doing on the issue,” said Sen. Mike Fanning, D-District 17, who supports the bill.

Drivers said they see many drivers who are not paying attention to the road.

“There are so many distracted drivers out there,” driver John O’Brien said. “It’s ridiculous. It’s scary. It’s really scary.”

However, not everyone likes the proposal.

“It can be distracting, yeah. I get that,” driver Sheila Deese said. “But if you just use a little common sense, I think everyone will be OK.”

South Carolina has banned texting while driving for eight years, but supporters of the bill said the $25 fine is not a deterrent and the law only allows police to write tickets if they see a driver texting.

The Senate bill would only require an officer to see a cellphone in a driver’s hand.

Efforts to pass the bill in the House have repeated failed over the past several years.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

(WATCH BELOW: Experts puzzled by continuing South Carolina earthquakes)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WSOC Charlotte

South Carolina agency to distribute free home COVID-19 tests

COLUMBIA, S.C. — (AP) — South Carolina’s public health agency plans to start handing out thousands of free coronavirus tests kits for residents to use at home. The state Department of Health and Environmental Control says it has about 140,000 at-home rapid antigen tests that it will begin distributing Monday. That’s a fraction of the 2 million total tests the agency has ordered, with the rest expected to arrive in the coming weeks.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
South Carolina State
WSOC Charlotte

Youth's overdose death renews pleas for Narcan in schools

HARTFORD, Conn. — (AP) — The death of a 13-year-old student who apparently overdosed on fentanyl at his Connecticut school has drawn renewed pleas for schools to stock the opioid antidote naloxone, as well as for training of both staffers and children on how to recognize and respond to overdoses.
HARTFORD, CT
WSOC Charlotte

New conservative target: Race as factor in COVID treatment

MADISON, Wis. — (AP) — Some conservatives are taking aim at policies that allow doctors to consider race as a risk factor when allocating scarce COVID-19 treatments, saying the protocols discriminate against white people. The wave of infections brought on by the omicron variant and a shortage of...
MADISON, WI
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
74K+
Followers
82K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy