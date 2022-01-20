Ban on drivers holding cellphones heads to SC Senate floor

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A bill that would make it illegal for drivers to hold a cellphone in their hands in South Carolina is heading to the Senate floor.

The proposal passed the Senate Transportation Committee on Wednesday, moving a debate that has repeatedly failed in the House over to the Senate.

The bill requires anyone using a cellphone while driving to use hands-free features, like Bluetooth or speakerphone. The fine for a first offense would be $100 and any subsequent convictions would be $300 fines and two points on driver’s licenses.

[ ALSO READ: South Carolina Senate passes COVID-19 liability protection bill ]

The proposal is similar to a hands-free cellphone law currently on the books in Georgia.

“This would bring South Carolina’s cellphone usage while driving policy a little bit more in line with what some other states are doing on the issue,” said Sen. Mike Fanning, D-District 17, who supports the bill.

Drivers said they see many drivers who are not paying attention to the road.

“There are so many distracted drivers out there,” driver John O’Brien said. “It’s ridiculous. It’s scary. It’s really scary.”

However, not everyone likes the proposal.

“It can be distracting, yeah. I get that,” driver Sheila Deese said. “But if you just use a little common sense, I think everyone will be OK.”

South Carolina has banned texting while driving for eight years, but supporters of the bill said the $25 fine is not a deterrent and the law only allows police to write tickets if they see a driver texting.

The Senate bill would only require an officer to see a cellphone in a driver’s hand.

Efforts to pass the bill in the House have repeated failed over the past several years.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

(WATCH BELOW: Experts puzzled by continuing South Carolina earthquakes)

©2022 Cox Media Group