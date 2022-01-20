ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Sia Says Friend Kathy Griffin ‘Saved My Life’ After Media Firestorm Over ‘Music’ Movie

By Gil Kaufman
Billboard
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBuried deep in a just-published New York Times profile of Kathy Griffin’s quest to get back onto the D-list following the widespread backlash to the comedian’s 2017 photo shoot with a bloody Halloween mask of Donald Trump is the previously undisclosed story of how Griffin helped save singer-songwriter Sia‘s...

www.billboard.com

Comments / 1

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Kathy Griffin Says She Was Fired From Co-Hosting CNN’s New Year’s Eve Show After Demanding Raise

Kathy Griffin says that when she asked for a pay raise ahead of CNN’s 2016 New Year’s Eve show, CNN president Jeff Zucker denied it and then fired her — before eventually rehiring her following a 20 percent cut in her pay. In a feature published by The New York Times, Griffin opened up about her attempt at pay negotiation, which quickly soured. Ten days before the network’s New Year’s Eve show, which Griffin was then co-hosting with Anderson Cooper, she says she reached out to the president of CNN, expressing that she was “carrying more of the prep work than...
CELEBRITIES
The Week

Kathy Griffin says CNN President Jeff Zucker 'started yelling at me' and fired her when she asked for a raise

Kathy Griffin says CNN President Jeff Zucker "started yelling at me" and ultimately cut her pay after she asked for more money to host the network's New Year's Eve show. The comedian recounted to The New York Times calling Zucker 10 days before her New Year's Eve gig with Anderson Cooper in 2016. Griffin says she told Zucker she felt she deserved more than the $80,000 she was being paid because she was doing more prep work than Cooper. The CNN boss "got very offended" by this, Griffin said, alleging, "He started yelling at me and he literally said something like, 'Who do you think you are calling here demanding a raise?' And then something came over me. And I just lost it. I just started screaming. I'm Kathy [beep!] Griffin, Jeff, that's who I am."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sia
Person
Judd Apatow
Person
Maddie Ziegler
Person
Kate Hudson
Person
Kathy Griffin
Person
Rihanna
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Katy Perry
EW.com

Sia says backlash over Music movie led to mental health crisis and relapse

Australian singer-songwriter Sia has revealed that the backlash over the 2021 movie Music — her feature directorial debut — preceded a particularly dark period of her life. "I was suicidal and relapsed and went to rehab," Sia told the New York Times of dealing with the intense criticism...
MUSIC
TheDailyBeast

Sia Says She Was ‘Suicidal’ After Backlash to Her Directorial Debut

Australian pop singer-songwriter Sia has revealed she entered rehab following the release of her controversial movie musical Music. The musician, stepping into the director’s chair for the first time, was slammed for her depiction of an autistic nonverbal character, as well as her choice to cast neurotypical performer Maddie Ziegler in the role rather than an autistic actor. “I was suicidal and relapsed and went to rehab,” Sia told The New York Times as part of a profile of comedian Kathy Griffin. Griffin, she added, helped her weather the period. “She saved my life.” Sia said Griffin helped build positive media buzz for the singer, inviting her out to a strategically timed restaurant dinner, where she knew they’d be caught by paparazzi. Upon its release last February, Music was condemned by critics and disability rights activists as “a baffling and patronizing cringefest of ableist minstrelsy.”
MUSIC
oakpark.com

Kathy Griffin—sending love to Betty

“to know her was to love her,” said actress and comedian, Kathy Griffin, in a video message sent to honor the memory of her “dear friend Betty White.” The 1978 graduate of Oak Park River Forest High school first met White on the set of Suddenly Susan in the late 90’s and “fell in love with her” after it was revealed Griffin had inadvertently parked in her parking spot.
OAK PARK, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicidal Ideation#Suicidal Thoughts#New York Times
NME

Sia says she was “suicidal” following backlash to ‘Music’ film

Sia has said that she was “suicidal” following the backlash to her 2021 film Music. The Australian singer-songwriter made her directorial debut with the movie, which stars Maddie Ziegler as a nonverbal autistic teenager called Music. Sia courted controversy over her decision to cast Ziegler, who is not...
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Sia Discusses Suicidal Thoughts Following Criticism Of Music

In early 2021, a movie titled Music, directed by the world famous singer-songwriter Sia, was released, and quickly became one of the most controversial movies of the year. The film focuses on the life of a young nonverbal woman on the autism spectrum, named Music, and her half-sister who became her guardian and caretaker following the death of their grandmother. Shortly after its release, her film received mass amounts of criticism, with some describing it as insensitive and offensive to autistic people.
MUSIC
In Style

Jon Peters Said Barbra Streisand Was "Probably" the Love of His Life

Who: Hairdresser-turned-movie producer Jon Peters, 76, and EGOT-winning actress, singer, director, and producer Barbra Streisand, 79. How They Met: According to Peters and Streisand's account in a 1976 interview with Barbara Walters, Peters told some people who were working with Streisand that he wanted to cut the star's hair — noting that he "would go anyplace at any time, for free." Streisand jokingly interjected, "all he had to say was 'for free.'"
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Hollywood Reporter

Heidi Klum on Why Snoop Dogg Was First Choice for Debut Single: “I’m a Huge Fan”

Germany’s Next Top Model has licensed tracks to use as its theme song from name acts like Rihanna, Britney Spears, The Weeknd and Bruno Mars. For the 17th season, producers stayed in-house by asking longtime host and executive producer Heidi Klum to take a spin at the mic. The result is “Chai Tea With Heidi,” a dance track from DJ duo WeddingCake featuring rhymes by Snoop Dogg, a man who seems to be everywhere as of late (including a surprise cameo at the Golden Globes nominations announcement to next month’s Super Bowl). The Hollywood Reporter caught up with the ever-busy Klum...
MUSIC
In Style

Jennifer Coolidge Said "Thank U" to Ariana Grande for Reigniting Her Career

What started out as a joke turned out to be a full-on career revival for Jennifer Coolidge. The actor expressed her gratitude to pop superstar Ariana Grande for reigniting her career, telling Jimmy Fallon that she felt like she was in a "dead zone" before Grande pulled her out of it. It all started with a joke, which snowballed into a cameo in Grande's "Thank U, Next" music video, roles in Promising Young Woman, HBO's The White Lotus, and Netflix's Single All the Way, and plenty more in 2022, including an appearance alongside Jennifer Lopez in Shotgun Wedding.
MUSIC
TheHDRoom

Watch ‘My Best Friend’s Secret Life’ Lifetime Online for Free

A teenager makes the cool best friend she dreamed of having in Lifetime’s My Best Friend’s Secret Life. The only problem is this friend has ulterior motives, and mom will need to step in before the situation spirals out of control. The premiere date for My Best Friend’s...
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy