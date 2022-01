People are leaving their jobs in droves during "The Great Resignation," and the cybersecurity industry is not immune to the trend. Mike Hamilton, the former CISO for the city of Seattle, warns organizations about the opportunities this presents for cybercriminals and outlines how employers can work to retain talent. "The threat activity is sky-high right now," he says, but at the same time, "our bench strength is going down."

SEATTLE, WA ・ 7 DAYS AGO