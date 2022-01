Spotify and Apple Music are two of the widely used music streaming applications out there. They both boast a catalog of millions of tracks and like any other service, they also have their own pros and cons. This is the reason you could find yourself either completely devoted to one particular service or juggling between the two. If you are looking to move from Spotify to Apple Music and are worried about leaving your beloved Spotify playlists behind, you can now relax as we have got your back.

CELL PHONES ・ 6 DAYS AGO