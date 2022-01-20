ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

US jobless claims rise to 286,000, highest since October

By PAUL WISEMAN
seattlepi.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits rose to the highest level in three months as the fast-spreading omicron variant continued to disrupt the job market. Jobless claims rose for the third straight week — by 55,000 to 286,000, highest since mid-October, the Labor...

www.seattlepi.com

Comments / 0

Related
NWI.com

Some countries try a new virus approach, as jobless claims in the US rise, plus more COVID news

Almost two years later, Spain is preparing to adopt a different COVID-19 playbook. With one of Europe's highest vaccination rates and its most pandemic-battered economies, the government is laying the groundwork to treat the next infection surge not as an emergency but an illness that is here to stay. Similar steps are under consideration in neighboring Portugal and in Britain.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Baton Rouge Business Report

US jobless claims rise for fourth time in five weeks

The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits rose last week to the highest level since mid-November, but still low by historical standards. U.S. jobless claims climbed by 23,000 last week to 230,000, the Department of Labor said this morning. The four-week moving average, which smooths out week-to-week blips, rose nearly 6,300 to almost 211,000.
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
CBS News

First-time unemployment claims rise to highest level since mid-November

CBSN's Tony Dokoupil sits down with Lori Bettinger, the president of Banc Alliance and former director of the Troubled Asset Relief Program under the Obama administration, to discuss the rise in new unemployment claims as continued unemployment claims drop. They also talk about how inflation is affecting both businesses and the Biden administration.
BUSINESS
ksl.com

US weekly jobless claims unexpectedly rise as COVID-19 cases soar

WASHINGTON —The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly rose in the first week of January amid raging COVID-19 infections, but remained at a level consistent with rapidly tightening labor market conditions. Initial claims for state unemployment benefits increased 23,000 to a seasonally adjusted 230,000 for...
LOUISVILLE, KY
AFP

Fed sharpens inflation-fighting tools as rate hikes near

The Federal Reserve has its inflation-fighting weapons ready to fire, and when the US central bank's policy committee convenes this coming week, the focus will not be on whether they will pull the trigger but rather how many times. The policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), which opens its two-day meeting on Tuesday, is widely expected to begin hiking interest rates in March, though a few economists note the possibility of early action.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jobless Claims#Ap#Americans#The Labor Department#Contingent Macro#The Federal Reserve#Fed#Omicron
Footwear News

Almost 8.8 Million People Called Out Sick Earlier This Month, Exacerbating Labor Shortages

A record number of Americans are calling in sick to their jobs, as COVID-19 cases surge across the country. Almost 8.8 million people did not go to work between Dec. 29 and Jan. 10 because they were sick or caring for someone who was sick with COVID-19 symptoms, Census Bureau data showed. This is the highest recorded number of workers calling in sick since last January’s peak of 6.6 million out, the Wall Street Journal reported. The Census Bureau has been tracking the pandemic’s effect on people’s live via its Household Pulse Survey, which collects and releases data from two-week periods. Recent...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Atlanta

Americans Are Quitting At Record Rates. Georgia Leads The Pack.

WASHINGTON (CBS News) — A record number of American workers quit their jobs before the holidays, but the trend wasn’t evenly spread across the nation. Employees in a handful of states handed in their resignations at a much higher rate than the national average, according to new government data. About 4.5 million people quit their jobs in November, an all-time high, the government said earlier this month. But on Friday, the Labor Department provided a state-by-state peak at where workers are quitting, noting that 22 states experienced an increase in the so-called “quits rate” in November, while only 2 states experienced a decline in worker resignations. The states with the highest quits rates are those experiencing tight labor markets and low unemployment rates — exactly the combination that’s causing employers to dangle incentives like higher wages and better benefits to lure new workers to their open jobs and keep the ones they already have. It’s all part of the so-called “Great Resignation,” which is marked by workers leaving their current jobs for a number of reasons, ranging from starting their own businesses to opting for early retirement. Click here for more details from CBS News.  
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Industry People Are Quitting the Fastest

The “Great Resignation” is a term coined by the media and job experts. Americans have been leaving their jobs, voluntarily, in record numbers. According to CNBC, “A record 4.5 million workers quit their jobs in November.” The industry people are quitting the fastest is accommodation and food services. It is unclear why so many people […]
ECONOMY
Reuters

U.S. FDA declines to approve Merck's cough treatment

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Merck & Co (MRK.N) said on Monday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration declined to approve its experimental drug for the treatment of chronic cough and sought additional information on the treatment's effectiveness. Merck said it would meet with the agency to discuss the next steps...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

Comments / 0

Community Policy