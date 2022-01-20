ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newburgh, NY

Look Inside Stunning Hudson Valley, NY Mansion With Presidential Ties

By Bobby Welber
Hudson Valley Post
Hudson Valley Post
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A Hudson Valley estate with ties to a former U.S. President is on the market for the first time in 60 years. A home in Newburgh is on the market for the first time in 60 years for $2.9 million. The home was once lived in by Franklin Delano Roosevelt's...

hudsonvalleypost.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bath, NY
City
Newburgh, NY
Newburgh, NY
Government
City
Hyde Park, NY
Newburgh, NY
Real Estate
Newburgh, NY
Business
Hudson Valley Post

‘Dangerous’ Cold Will Wreak Havoc on New York, Cold Safety Tips

Top New York officials say to prepare for "dangerous" cold weather this weekend across the state and provided great tips to keep you and your family safe. Governor Kathy Hochul urged New Yorkers to prepare for dangerously cold temperatures and wind chills through Saturday morning. Several regions across the state, including parts of Western and Central NY, Finger Lakes, Mohawk Valley, North Country, and Capital District, are forecast to experience below-freezing temperatures and wind chills as low as -30 degrees.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mansions#Hudson Valley#Travel Tips#Hudson River#Supermarkets#Coldwell Banker Reality#The New York Almanack#Italianate#Plasterwork Quarter
Hudson Valley Post

Dry January: Mocktails in the Hudson Valley

The start of the new year calls for a time of reflection. As we said goodbye to 2021, we welcomed in a new start with ways to better ourselves. Some may call this New Years Resolutions while others refer to it as a lifestyle change. For the most part, people tend to exercise more, eat better and possibly, consume less alcohol.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Country
China
Hudson Valley Post

Dutchess County’s Best Hill for Sledding is in Hyde Park, New York

The snow from over this weekend got me feeling like a kid again. While I was shoveling my driveway on Monday, I thought of how perfect the snow was for packing. I reminisced on the days when my friends from the neighborhood and I would get together and make snow forts and have snowball fights. One year, when the snow was so high, we managed to make a tunnel system in my yard! All of a sudden, when the shoveling was over, I had the sudden urge to go sledding. I may be in my mid-twenties, but that doesn't mean I can't partake in some wintery fun! By this time, it was about 3 pm, so I didn't have too much daylight left to work with. I hurried into my garage looking for my old Snow Boogie, but unfortunately, I couldn't find it. No sledding for me on Monday. Needless to say, I have ordered a new one!
Hudson Valley Post

Hudson Valley Contractor Hid $1.5M in Income From New York

A Hudson Valley construction contractor admitted to concealing $1.5 million in business income. Mario G. Nunes, 59, of Yonkers recently pleaded guilty to tax evasion and filing false federal income tax returns. The 59-year-old pleaded guilty before United States District Judge Nelson S. Román, in White Plains federal court.
YONKERS, NY
Hudson Valley Post

22 ‘Most Wanted’ in New York

Have you seen any of these "wanted" New Yorkers? Officials say watch out because they can are considered "armed and dangerous." Authorities across New York State, including the FBI, have identified these people as its "Most Wanted Fugitives." Officials ask for help in finding them but warn they should be considered "armed and dangerous."
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Hudson Valley Post

Hollywood Man’s ‘Brazen Plot’ Cons New York Out of $30 Million

A Hollywood movie executive "used his talent for selling stories to con" New York out of over $30 million. William Sadleir, 67, of Beverly Hills, California pleaded guilty to two counts of wire fraud in connection with his participation in two schemes relating to investments made by a New York-based investment fund (the “Fund”) in Aviron Pictures, LLC and its affiliated entities (collectively, “Aviron”).
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Hudson Valley Post

Hudson Valley Post

Poughkeepsie, NY
20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Hudson Valley Post is real-time Hudson Valley news your community is sharing. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy