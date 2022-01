The Finney County Humane Society is bringing back its popular Spay-Ghetti Dinner and Wine Pull from 5-7:30 p.m. on Jan. 29 at the St. Dominic Parish Center, 615 JC St. “Like most fundraisers that were cancelled last year due to COVID, we are back this year with our fun and furry fundraiser that benefits our spay and neuter clinics we offer throughout the year,” Mary Eves, FCHS’s board president, said. “Our clinics are well attended and these funds help us defray the costs for people to get their pets spayed or neutered as well as for vouchers for our community to fix pets they did not get from our shelter. These clinics ultimately cut down on the excessive cat and dog populations. It’s great food for a great cause for the paws.” A $10 ticket ($12 at the door)

FINNEY COUNTY, KS ・ 5 DAYS AGO