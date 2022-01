Aaron Rodgers is a legend. He’s the reigning NFL MVP, a future Hall of Famer, and an all-time field general with 55,360 passing yards and counting. The proud quarterback of the NFC’s top-seeded team, Rodgers got to sit back and watch the rest of the conferences duke it out as he and the rest of the Packers enjoyed their bye week. Who would his team face in the divisional round? The Philadelphia Eagles? The Arizona Cardinals? Well, as it turns out, that honor went to none other than the San Francisco 49ers, the team who almost drafted Rodgers all those years ago.

NFL ・ 10 HOURS AGO