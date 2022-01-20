ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Police investigating after ‘gruesome scene’ in Downtown Lubbock

By Caitlyn Rooney
LUBBOCK, Texas– Authorities were on scene Thursday morning for a death investigation near the Pioneer Condos on Broadway and Avenue K, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

Police said one person was found dead around 5:00 a.m. after authorities were called to check someone.

An officer told a photojournalist that it was “a gruesome scene,” and said authorities were under the impression that a person was decapitated.

There were no signs of foul play, according to Lubbock Police.

Two restaurants issued a joint statement on social media, saying in part, “The West Table and The Brewery LBK would like to express how deeply saddened we are by the sudden loss of one of our dear friends and patrons.”

It also said, “The Brewery LBK will be closed tonight in consideration of the sensitivity of the situation. Our thoughts and condolences go out to the family and to the Pioneer Building community, and we appreciate everyone’s mindfulness and respect for the privacy needed to process and mourn the passing.”

This is a developing story. Check EverythingLubbock.com for updates.

