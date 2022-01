The shares of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) are down 2.2% at $26.94 this morning, even after the company shared a top- and bottom- line beat for its fourth quarter, which helped lift its quarterly dividend by 167%. HAL added that it doubled its quarterly profit from last year due to oil's continued recovery from its pandemic-era lows. While these results were mostly positive, Halliburton's margins in its completions and productions unit came in lower than expected.

STOCKS ・ 5 HOURS AGO