Multi-car crash blocks lanes on I-526 westbound at the Don Holt Bridge
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A multi-car crash is blocking lanes on I-526 westbound at the Don Holt Bridge.
Charleston Police said lanes 1 and 2 are blocked. Video of the incident shows between five and six vehicles involved in the collision.
A disabled vehicle is also blocking the left lane of I-526 eastbound about a mile east of exit 20.
Drivers should expect delays.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.
Comments / 0