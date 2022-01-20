Multi-car crash blocks lanes on I-526 westbound at the Don Holt Bridge

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A multi-car crash is blocking lanes on I-526 westbound at the Don Holt Bridge.

Charleston Police said lanes 1 and 2 are blocked. Video of the incident shows between five and six vehicles involved in the collision.

A disabled vehicle is also blocking the left lane of I-526 eastbound about a mile east of exit 20.

Drivers should expect delays.

