NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 15-year-old girl died Monday after she was hit by a school bus while crossing the street in Brooklyn. Police said the driver, who is facing charges, told them he didn’t realize he had hit someone, CBS2’s Nick Caloway reported. Surveillance video obtained by CBS2 News shows the moments before the girl was hit by a large yellow school bus. The bus was turning from Avenue P onto Bedford Avenue in Midwood just before 8 a.m. Police said 15-year-old Antonina Zatulovska was crossing the street in the crosswalk and had the right of way. One witness who did not want...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO