Woman shot in Draper gated community; suspect in custody

A woman was shot and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries late Wednesday night in Draper.

37-year-old John T. Warr was arrested on one county of aggravated burglary and one county of felony discharge of a firearm, both first degree felonies.

Several 911 calls regarding shots fired near 500 East Draper Heights Way were made around 11:43 p.m. from the Draper Heights gated community. When officers arrived, they saw a glass door at the back of the residence was shattered, according to arrest documents.

Lt. Dustin Willie with the Draper Police Department confirmed to FOX 13 that the suspected shooter was in the house when officers arrived and taken into custody.

They say the shooting was instigated during a money dispute between the victim's husband and the suspect earlier in the day on Wednesday.

Police said Warr came to collect money and forced his way into the home. Once inside, the victim's husband and the suspect exchanged gunfire. According to arrest documents for Warr, the woman was escaping the situation by running down a hill when it is believed she was shot.

Investigators were able to locate the gun suspected of being used by Warr and located surveillance video of him holding a handgun, then noticing the camera and pushing it out of view.

It was not clear if the woman was struck by a bullet from the suspect's or her husband's gun. She sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital. At around 5 p.m. Wednesday, Draper police reported she has been discharged from the hospital.