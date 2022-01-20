ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Aquifer ruptured by Line 3 construction remains unfixed, one year later

By Rilyn Eischens
Minnesota Reformer
Minnesota Reformer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hDB3m_0dqqtnXa00

Enbridge hasn’t stopped the flow of water from an aquifer that its workers breached a year ago during construction of the Line 3 oil pipeline in northern Minnesota. State officials say the breach was a violation of Minnesota law.

Work to repair the rupture near Clearbrook is “progressing,” according to state officials and Enbridge, following a $3.3 million fine and corrective action order issued by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources in September.

Line 3 opponents say the efforts are too little, too late, and the Minnesota attorney general is looking into the case for potential criminal charges, the Reformer has learned.

“There’s no doubt they’re taking a lot of money and a lot of effort to (fix the breach),” said Jeffrey Broberg, a retired geologist who has been tracking the breach with Line 3 opponents. “But (Enbridge) should have been required to fix this before they proceeded with the pipeline.”

Enbridge didn’t notify the DNR about the breach, according to the agency, which happened when workers deviated from construction plans that called for digging a trench up to 10 feet deep at the site. Instead, they dug a trench 18 feet deep and installed metal sheets for trench support as deep as 28 feet, piercing the aquifer, the DNR says.

Water from the aquifer flowed to the surface, filling the trench, according to the DNR. Over the next few months, independent environmental monitors at the site continued to notice more water flow than expected. But the monitors enforce permit requirements — not construction plans — so they didn’t identify that Enbridge’s failure to follow construction plans led to an aquifer breach, according to the DNR.

The DNR found out about the issue in June and ordered Enbridge to temporarily halt construction, the agency says. Aquifer ruptures can lower groundwater levels, which can harm rivers and lakes. Minnesota state officials were especially concerned that low groundwater levels could damage a rare wetland near the breach.

News of the rupture became public in September, when the DNR issued a civil enforcement order requiring Enbridge to pay for additional monitoring and restoration of the nearby wetland, and to stop the flow of groundwater in 30 days — which is no easy feat. Stopping uncontrolled flow from a pierced aquifer is a complex, expensive process that involves extensive study of the affected area, data collection and planning.

Enbridge missed the Oct. 15, 2021, cleanup deadline and agreed to pay additional fines for future groundwater losses. It’s unclear when the restoration work might be completed.

“The company continues to work cooperatively with the DNR as they implement the approved corrective plan,” DNR spokesperson Gail Nosek said in a statement to the Reformer . “While investigation activities are ongoing, we cannot offer additional comment or details.”

Enbridge spokesperson Juli Kellner said workers have made “substantial progress” to “entirely stop the flow.”

The DNR is also looking into two other potential aquifer breaches but has declined to share any information, citing ongoing investigations.

Broberg said based on his experience with aquifer issues during construction, he didn’t think it would be feasible to fix the breach in 30 days and wasn’t surprised Enbridge missed the deadline. Still, he feels Enbridge should face stronger repercussions for failing to comply with the DNR’s orders.

“They blew past their deadline — and the deadline probably wasn’t realistic in the first place — but there’s little consequence,” Broberg said. For a multi-billion-dollar-company, “a $3 million (fine) is nothing.”

Enbridge could still face criminal charges for the incident, however.

The DNR alleged the company violated a state law that prohibits appropriating “waters of the state without previously obtaining a permit from the commissioner” and referred the case to the Clearwater County Attorney. The Clearwater County Attorney referred the case to the Minnesota Attorney General’s Office, which is evaluating evidence for a charging decision and potential prosecution, a spokesperson told the Reformer .

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency is also investigating potential Line 3 permitting violations in more than 10 spills of drilling fluid — a mix of mud and chemicals used as lubrication for drilling under rivers — at 12 river crossings during pipeline construction over the summer.

Enbridge’s 337-mile Line 3 pipeline became operational in October 2021, following six years of permitting, review and litigation and nearly a year of construction.

The post Aquifer ruptured by Line 3 construction remains unfixed, one year later appeared first on Minnesota Reformer .

Comments / 0

Related
Minnesota Reformer

Enbridge fixes aquifer breached during Line 3 construction

Enbridge has stopped the flow of water from an aquifer that its workers breached a year ago during construction of the Line 3 oil pipeline in northern Minnesota, a Minnesota Department of Natural Resources spokesperson told the Reformer Thursday.   The DNR fined Enbridge $3.3 million in September and ordered the company to repair the puncture, […] The post Enbridge fixes aquifer breached during Line 3 construction appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

Federal pipeline standards backed by top energy regulator after Colonial Pipeline hack

New federal powers are needed to prevent major energy disruptions like the cyberattack on the Colonial Pipeline that left the East Coast short of gas at the pumps for days, the chairman of the federal commission overseeing energy and some U.S. House Democrats said Wednesday. A House Energy and Commerce subcommittee discussed a proposal by […] The post Federal pipeline standards backed by top energy regulator after Colonial Pipeline hack appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Minnesota Reformer

Xcel’s long-range plan faces pushback over role of fossil peaking plants

Xcel Energy’s proposal to potentially build two new natural gas peaking plants has become a key point of contention in the utility’s long-term resource plan currently before Minnesota utility regulators. The two natural gas combustion turbine plants are part of Xcel’s integrated resource plan, a document utilities must submit every few years to the Minnesota […] The post Xcel’s long-range plan faces pushback over role of fossil peaking plants appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

Expansion in Gulf of Mexico drilling splits U.S. House panel along party lines

As the Biden administration’s move to scrap new oil and gas leases remains in unsettled legal territory, Democrats and Republicans on a U.S. House panel sharply disagreed about the merits of new energy development in the Gulf of Mexico. Democrats on the House Natural Resources Energy and Mineral Resources Subcommittee, including Chairman Alan Lowenthal of […] The post Expansion in Gulf of Mexico drilling splits U.S. House panel along party lines appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Business
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Clearbrook, MN
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Industry
Minnesota Reformer

Carlos Mariani still loves and respects the Legislature where he served for more than 30 years

Among the slew of legislative retirements announced in recent months is that of veteran House DFL lawmaker Carlos Mariani of St. Paul. He is serving his 16th term and was first elected in 1990, well before the age of Twitter, where political news and talking points now tend to circulate.  Mariani, who is Puerto Rican, […] The post Carlos Mariani still loves and respects the Legislature where he served for more than 30 years appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

Agriculture secretary pressed about pandemic relief funds for farmers

WASHINGTON — Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack faced questions on how his agency is doling out emergency pandemic aid and fostering collaboration with historically Black colleges during a Thursday hearing before the House Agriculture Committee. Committee Chairman David Scott, a Georgia Democrat, asked Vilsack for “critical updates on the implementation of pandemic relief programs, including the […] The post Agriculture secretary pressed about pandemic relief funds for farmers appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
AGRICULTURE
Minnesota Reformer

Workers and developers need to come together to end wage theft in construction | Opinion

“How come you work a lot and you don’t have money?” my daughter asks me after I work long hours and find myself unable to pay for new clothes and supplies for her first day back at school. I’ve been a construction worker in wood framing for the past 17 years. I’m from Guatemala and […] The post Workers and developers need to come together to end wage theft in construction | Opinion appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

3,500 Hennepin County workers announce plan to strike beginning Feb. 2

More than 3,500 social service and clerical workers for Hennepin County say they will go on strike in 10 days unless the county agrees to higher wages, hazard pay and better protections against COVID-19. “We are serious about getting what our members deserve for all the work they’ve been doing at the county through a […] The post 3,500 Hennepin County workers announce plan to strike beginning Feb. 2 appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aquifer#One Year Later#Chemicals#Rupture#Uban Construction#Dnr
Minnesota Reformer

Legislatures across country back off pandemic protocols

As Dr. Jennifer Bacani McKenney walked the halls of the Kansas Statehouse on opening day of the legislative session this month, she was taken aback by what she saw. In the hallways, where “people are chatting and hugging and all that stuff, there were probably less than half of the people wearing masks … You […] The post Legislatures across country back off pandemic protocols appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Minnesota Reformer

Secretary of State: A ‘vibe’ not good enough to challenge 2020 election results

Donald Trump won in Crow Wing County by nearly 30 points in 2020. So did Republican congressional candidate Jason Lewis in his failed bid against U.S. Sen. Tina Smith, and U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber in his race as well. Republicans also prevailed in races for state House and Senate. But despite Republicans’ strong showing — […] The post Secretary of State: A ‘vibe’ not good enough to challenge 2020 election results appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
CROW WING COUNTY, MN
Minnesota Reformer

Vaccine mandates have always faced resistance and saved lives | Opinion

Health care professionals had high hopes that rapid vaccination of our entire U.S. population would slow COVID-19 transmission and stem the disproportionately high death count in the United States. We also hoped to avoid more concerning mutations that are inevitable when viruses multiply unchecked. I lost my mother to COVID-19 in November of 2020, less […] The post Vaccine mandates have always faced resistance and saved lives | Opinion appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Minnesota Reformer

An hour before DWI crash, Hennepin County sheriff called for a ride to a bar

An hour before he crashed his county-owned vehicle, Hennepin County Sheriff David Hutchinson called an Alexandria cab driver asking whether any bars were still open, according to investigative audio released Thursday by the Minnesota State Patrol.  The trove of released material  also contained new information, including that Hutchinson was driving more than 120 miles per […] The post An hour before DWI crash, Hennepin County sheriff called for a ride to a bar appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Enbridge
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
Minnesota Reformer

U.S. Senate blocks change in the filibuster for voting rights bills

WASHINGTON — Every Republican in the U.S. Senate and two Democrats on Wednesday night rejected a proposed change in the filibuster to pass voting rights legislation, dealing a major blow to attempts in Congress to counter restrictive voting laws passed in the states. In a 48-52 vote, two Democrats — Sens. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona […] The post U.S. Senate blocks change in the filibuster for voting rights bills appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Minnesota Reformer

Federal aid is propping up child care. It isn’t a long-term fix.

Federal COVID-19 relief dollars for child care providers will continue to flow through the states this year, cheered by both Republican and Democratic governors who say parents need affordable child care to get back to work. But child care providers and advocates warn that the federal money, which expires in 2024, won’t solve the industry’s […] The post Federal aid is propping up child care. It isn’t a long-term fix. appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

Commission tables vote on changing sentencing guidelines for repeat offenders

The Minnesota Sentencing Guidelines Commission on Thursday postponed a controversial vote that would have eliminated the practice of weighing the custody status of repeat criminal offenders during sentencing.  The delay comes weeks after emotional public testimony against the plan. Last month, fierce debate over the proposal lasted for hours and included testimony from lawmakers, police […] The post Commission tables vote on changing sentencing guidelines for repeat offenders appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

Biden says ‘big chunks’ of his spending bill could still succeed, including climate plan

President Joe Biden said Wednesday the climate and child care provisions in his domestic spending agenda could still become law this year, even as the larger plan has stalled in the Senate over other items that Biden conceded may not pass — such as an expanded child tax credit. In a nearly two-hour news conference, […] The post Biden says ‘big chunks’ of his spending bill could still succeed, including climate plan appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Minnesota Reformer

Kyrsten Sinema is gambling that her filibuster vote will help her win again in 2024 | Opinion

The furious Democrats who revile Kyrsten Sinema don’t know her very well. She may not have single-handedly derailed President Joe Biden’s presidency by ensuring that none of his ambitious legislative agenda ever reaches his desk, but Arizona’s senior senator certainly has become the face of the Democrats’ circular firing squad. And her highly choreographed speech […] The post Kyrsten Sinema is gambling that her filibuster vote will help her win again in 2024 | Opinion appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Minnesota Reformer

Overrun Minnesota hospitals to receive $40 million in federal aid to boost staffing levels

Gov. Tim Walz announced on Wednesday he will direct $40 million in American Rescue Plan dollars to beleaguered Minnesota hospitals to help them temporarily hire close to 350 healthcare workers for the next two months. The move comes as hospitals are being whipsawed by one of the worst surges in COVID-19 infections since the start […] The post Overrun Minnesota hospitals to receive $40 million in federal aid to boost staffing levels appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

Supreme Court blocks Biden workplace vaccine rule, allows health care workers mandate

The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday dealt a blow to the Biden administration’s fight against the pandemic, blocking a federal mandate that workers be vaccinated or regularly tested for COVID-19 — though the court allowed a separate rule requiring vaccinations for some health care workers. The two rulings represented a split victory for Republican attorneys […] The post Supreme Court blocks Biden workplace vaccine rule, allows health care workers mandate appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Minnesota Reformer

Minnesota Reformer

1K+
Followers
603
Post
256K+
Views
ABOUT

The Minnesota Reformer is an independent, nonprofit news organization dedicated to keeping Minnesotans informed and unearthing stories other outlets can’t or won’t tell. We’re in the halls of government tracking what elected officials are up to — and monitoring the powerful forces trying to influence them. But we’re also on the streets, at the bars and parks, on farms and in warehouses, telling you stories of the people being affected by the actions of government and big business. Minnesota Reformer is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. Minnesota Reformer retains editorial independence.

 https://minnesotareformer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy