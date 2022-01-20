ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampden County, MA

Man Charged With Assault, Battery Of Police In Hampden County

By Kathy Reakes
 3 days ago
Norman Lafond Photo Credit: Ludlow Police Department

A Western Massachusetts man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting several police officers as they attempted to arrest him.

Hampden County resident Norman Lafond, age 44, of Springfield, was arrested around 1:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14 after Ludlow Police received calls of a suspicious male.

According to Ludlow Police, callers told officers that Lafond was allegedly falling all over the road and into snowbanks.

When police arrived in the area they found Lafond drunk and deemed him a safety risk to himself.

Officers attempted to place Lafond into protective custody when Lafond became violent and assaultive, police said.

Lafond initially pulled away from the officers and proceeded to head-butt one of the officers and then spit on the officer's face, police added.

Officers were able to subdue Lafond and he was transported to the Ludlow Police Station where he allegedly continued his uncooperative and assaultive actions while officers tried to process Lafond through booking.

Police said on numerous occasions, Lafond said that he was willing to head-butt more officers and would fight anyone.

He also urinated in the sink of the jail cell, on the floor, all while exposing himself to the officers in an offensive and belligerent manner, police said.

Lafond was removed from the Ludlow Police Departments' jail cell without further incident and was transported to the Hampden County Sheriff's Department for further processing pending arraignment.

During the transport, one of the Ludlow Police officers was assaulted when Lafond was being escorted into the facility, police said.

Lafond was able to push one of the officers using his body weight and then proceeded to kick the officer in the leg before entering the main facility, police said.

The incident comes just days after three Ludlow officers were assaulted attempting to arrest another man for operating under the influence, the department said.

Lafond was charged with:

  • Disorderly conduct
  • Resisting arrest
  • Four counts of assault and battery on a police officer
  • Vandalizing property
  • Lewdness

