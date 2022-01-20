ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Canal+ Names New Head Of Original Content

By Tom Grater
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago

Canal+ Group, the French film and TV major owned by Vivendi, has named Olivier Bibas as Head of Canal+ Creation Originale.

He will be responsible for Canal+’s French drama and international co-productions and will report to Gérald-Brice Viret, Managing Director, French TV Channels and Programs at Canal+ Group.

Bibas began his career in 1995 at Canal+ before joining the Lagardère Group in 2004. Since then, he has been Executive Producer and Managing Director at Atlantique Productions, which was acquired by Mediawan in 2020, working on titles including The Eddy and The Transporter.

Fabrice de la Patellière, who has held the position of Head of Drama at Canal+ since 2002, will now move into production and partner with Studiocanal, under the direction of Anna Marsh, to develop French and international series, for both broadcast television and platforms.

Patellière first launched Creation Originale for Canal+ 15 years ago with Arielle Saracco.

Gérald-Brice Viret commented on the hire: “I am delighted that Olivier Bibas will soon join the Canal+ Group. His vision, recognised expertise and talent will be invaluable in proposing new major series with worldwide appeal. On behalf of the Group, I wish him the greatest success in this role.”

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Anton Increases Newen Investment To $56M; French Production Giant Moves Into Feature Film

Newen Studios is moving into feature film after financier Anton increased its investment in the French production giant by 40% to €50M ($56.6M). The extension of the agreement comes after two years’ worth of Anton investment in which Newen has been behind the likes of OCS’ The Opera and France Télévisions/RTBF/ARD’s Crossroads. It is currently in production with  VRT/Arte’s Lost Luggage and is distributing the likes of DNA and The Promise via distribution arm Newen Connect. Included in the €50M extension is Newen’s upcoming documentary on high-end fashion designer John Galliano from Whitney director Kevin Macdonald. Sébastien Raybaud, Anton’s Founder and CEO, said Newen “leads the way in global content.” “The continuation...
BUSINESS
Deadline

Music Financier Invests In ITV’s ‘The Ipcress File’; ‘Masked Singer UK’ Indie Bandicoot In Triple Hire – Global Briefs

Music Financier Invests In ITV’s ‘The Ipcress File’ EXCLUSIVE: Music financier Cutting Edge Media Music has invested in ITV’s adaptation of Len Deighton’s The Ipcress File and will take full music rights to the upcoming series. Altitude Television’s big-budget six-parter has already pre-sold to AMC+ and producer Andy  Mayson said “Cutting Edge’s involvement and expertise has ensured the authentic sounds of the 60s feature.” The highly-anticipated series comes from Oscar-nominated screenwriter John Hodge and Emmy-winning director James Watkins, and stars Joe Cole, Tom Hollander and Lucy Boynton. Cole stars as Harry Palmer, a Cold War army sergeant who turns to spying in...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Peacock Taps Hulu’s Annie Luo To Oversee Strategic Partnerships & Development Of Global Streaming Plans

Hulu’s Annie Luo is joining Peacock as EVP, Global Partnerships and Strategic Development. Luo, who was previously SVP, Business Development and Operations at Hulu, will oversee strategic partnerships for the streamer and will work with sister companies Comcast, NBCUniversal and Sky on the development and execution of global streaming plans. Based in LA, she reports to Peacock President and former Hulu exec Kelly Campbell At Hulu, she was responsible for strategic partnerships, long-range planning, and new business model development. She was previously at McKinsey & Company. “Annie is an exceptional, respected industry leader with a deep understanding of the global streaming landscape,” said Matt Strauss, Chairman, Direct-to-Consumer and International, Peacock, NBCUniversal. “We are thrilled to bring Annie’s expertise to the stellar leadership team of streaming executives at Peacock and build upon the incredible momentum and success to date.”
BUSINESS
Variety

Newen Studios Gets Extra Backing From Anton to Co-Invest in Feature Films

Newen Studios, the Paris-headquartered production and distribution group, has strengthened its strategic partnership with European producer and financier Anton as it looks to become a major player in the feature film landscape. As part of the new agreement, Anton is giving Newen Studios a global budget of €50 million ($56.6 million) to co-invest in the distribution rights of audiovisual and film projects. Anton first partnered with Newen Studios in 2019 to co-invest in Newen’s distribution rights for the group’s productions, as well as for third-party programs, across all genres, fiction, documentary, animation. ”The extension of the agreement with Anton testifies to...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broadcast Television#French#The Lagard Re Group#Executive Producer#Atlantique Productions#Studiocanal#The Canal Group
Deadline

Apple, Skydance Media Make Multi-Year Live Action Film Slate Deal

After setting its recent films Without Remorse, The Tomorrow War and The Old Guard at streamers, David Ellison’s Skydance Media has made a multi-year agreement with Apple to develop and produce an annual slate of live-action global-minded movies that will be released through Apple Original Films. This further expands a fast-growing relationship between the producer-financier and the streamer. Apple already has a multi-year partnership for animated films and series that includes the Peggy Holmes-directed Luck and the Vicky Jenson-directed Spellbound with score from Alan Menken, the animated series The Search for Wondla and the short film Blush., AppleTV+ has the Skydance-produced...
MOVIES
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

YouTube to reduce funding for Originals, focus on user-generated content

When a company announces that they’re cutting funding for something, that basically means the end of that program more or less. Well, it looks like that’s what’s happening with YouTube Originals as the company announced they are reducing funding for this programming except for two categories, namely YouTube Kids and Black Voices. Instead, they are focusing their energies (and their money) on creators and other user-generated content, particularly short-form videos on YouTube Shorts. We now have to say goodbye to something that didn’t really take off.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Deadline

YouTube To Phase Out Most Originals, Double Down On Creator-Generated Content

YouTube’s return to its roots as a platform for user-generated content is complete. Following the news that YouTube Global Head of Original Content Susanne Daniels has resigned after more than six years, YouTube Chief Business Officer Robert Kyncl just announced the streamer’s retreat from original programming to focus on creator-driven initiatives such as Creator Shorts Fund, Black Voices Fund, and Live Shopping programming. Daniels, an accomplished veteran TV executive, joined YouTube Originals in 2015 when the video-sharing giant signaled its entry into the premium SVOD space with high-end original scripted programming. Launched in 2016, YouTube’s premium tier introduced such series as...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
sportspromedia.com

DAZN Studios launches in move to boost platform’s original content output

Slate for 2022 to include soccer documentaries on Brazilian star Ronaldo, Diego Maradona and Cameroon’s 1990 World Cup story. New ‘La Guerra Civil’ doc to premiere at 2022 Sundance Film Festival. DAZN, the digital sports media company, is investing in its global original production strategy with the...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
kfgo.com

Disney names Rebecca Campbell as new international content group lead

(Reuters) -Walt Disney Co on Wednesday named company executive Rebecca Campbell as the lead for its new hub for international content creation to expand regional content for its streaming services. Campbell will oversee the creation of more locally produced content to fuel the growth of Disney+, Hulu, and Star+, as...
BUSINESS
c21media.net

Top content exec Susanne Daniels to exit as YouTube scales back on originals

YouTube is scaling back significantly on its original programming business to focus on user-generated content, with global head of original content Susanne Daniels set to step down in March. Robert Kyncl, YouTube’s chief business officer, confirmed via Twitter that in future the platform will only fund projects that are part...
BUSINESS
Miami Herald

Roku Makes a Big Budget Bet On Original Content

Break out the accordion, as Daniel Radcliffe will portray the beloved parody artist “Weird Al” Yankovic in a biopic that will be available exclusively on the Roku Channel (ROKU) - Get Roku, Inc. Class A Report. The film, titled “WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story,” will be directed by...
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

YouTube Shuts Down Original Content Group to Focus on Creator-Driven Initiatives

YouTube will no longer produce original content. According to Variety, the company announced it will shut down its original productions team after six years. YouTube Originals was launched in 2016 as a way for the video website to get into the streaming business alongside Netflix and Hulu. Notable content created under the banner included the 2020 docuseries Justin Bieber: Seasons (directed by Michael D. Ratner), the comedy series Liza on Demand (starring Liza Koshy, Kimiko Glenn, and Travis Coles), and The Karate Kid's sequel television series Cobra Kai (starring Ralph Macchio and William Zabka). In 2018, YouTube shifted its focus away from scripted movies and television, and focused on music, celebrity and creator-focused originals, and educational programming.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Motley Fool

Roku's Original Content Plans Are Off to a Weird Start

The first original Roku features stars an established superstar portraying a genius of musical comedy. Don’t laugh -- comedy content is a winning recipe, and Weird Al’s productions are incredibly popular. As strange as this first step into content production may seem, Roku may be onto something here.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Dubai Sales Agent Cercamon Launches Documentary Label, Announces EFM Slate (EXCLUSIVE)

Dubai-based sales agent Cercamon is launching a dedicated documentary feature label and will unveil its first slate of titles at this year’s European Film Market, including Constantin Wulff’s Berlinale Forum selection “For the Many – The Vienna Chamber of Labor.” The company plans to handle 8 to 10 documentaries per year across all markets, with former Doc & Film International and Mediawan Rights exec Suzanne Nodale tapped to oversee all acquisitions and sales of the slate. A specialist in documentary sales, Nodale has worked on titles such as Gianfranco Rosi’s Oscar-nominated “Fire at Sea,” Gregory Monro’s International Emmy Award winner “Kubrick by...
MOVIES
Variety

PIDS Enghien Showcases the Latest Trends in the French VFX Sector

Over recent years France has established itself as a key hub for VFX work, driven by the talent and creativity of local players and extensive public support schemes. In 2020, the VFX sector was given a further boost by the change to France’s Tax Rebate for International Production (TRIP) scheme, which now offers a 40% rebate on all eligible production expenses for international projects whose VFX expenses in France surpass €2 million ($2.27 million). PIDS Enghien – the Paris Images Digital Summit in Enghien-les-Bains – runs from Jan. 26-29, including a series of presentations, round-tables and case studies, and presentation of the...
MARKETS
Deadline

‘Stath Lets Flats’ Producer Roughcut TV Bolsters Development Team; Takes ‘Stath’ Back Out To U.S. Networks

EXCLUSIVE: Stath Lets Flats producer Roughcut TV has hired two development execs to bolster its scripted comedy/drama credentials and is taking the hit Channel 4 comedy back out to U.S. networks. Roughtcut Managing Director Ash Atalla said Jamie Demetriou’s three-time-BAFTA-winning comedy about a hapless North London-based  Greek Cypriot estate agent will be pitched to the U.S. in the coming months. A single-camera Fox version was initially in development, titled Bren’s Rents, and showrunner Joe Mande, a writer on The Good Place and Parks and Recreation, remains attached. Atalla told Deadline “being geographically specific” and “placing trust” in Mande as showrunner will be key...
TV SERIES
Deadline

BBC Studios Showcase Lineup Unveiled: Sally Wainwright, Daisy May Cooper And Top Gear Hosts To Feature

Sally Wainwright, Daisy May Cooper and the hosts of Top Gear, along with senior BBC execs, will address next month’s BBC Studios Showcase, as the commercial outfit unveils a packed lineup for the online-only event. The Showcase, which takes place from February 28 to 2 March, will also feature Romesh Ranganathan speaking about his comedy Avoidance, comedian Lee Mack on gameshow format The 1% Club and will include an interview with the stars of Friday Night Dinner creator Robert Popper’s new Channel 4 sitcom I Hate You.  Gentleman Jack creator Wainwright will give exclusive insight into the third and final series of BBC One’s Happy Valley and This...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Longtime Warner Bros. Exec Scott Rowe Launches Strategic Communications Firm SRowe2000 Media

Former longtime Warner Bros communications executive Scott Rowe has begun his next chapter with the formal launch of SRowe2000 Media. His new firm will provide strategic communications, public relations, crisis communications, and social media counsel and execution to global clients across all industries. Rowe, who last year exited Warner Bros. after 27 years as a senior-level communications and marketing executive, is currently working with clients from a variety of business sectors, including entertainment, media, technology, conferences, start-ups, legal and personal development. The firm’s current client roster includes Premiere Digital, NATPE, and a soon-to-be announced technology start-up. Rowe most recently served as Senior...
BUSINESS
Deadline

Deadline

43K+
Followers
22K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy