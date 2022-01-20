Ghost announce new album ‘Impera,’ share video for new song “Call Me Little Sunshine”

Jenny Hval has made her next move in the pandemic and announced the release of her upcoming album, Classic Objects, set for a release in March 11 of this year. She also took the time to announce the video release of her latest single, “Year Of Love”. “For me, this experience was very troubling,” says Hval, who explains the song was based on a proposal that occurred during a performance of hers,. “It confronted me with the fact that I am also married. What does that detail from my private life say about me as an artist? ‘Year of Love’ asks, who am I as an artist? Do my private actions betray my work and voice?”. The song has a very folk-funk tune, very easy going and lots of percussion. The video itself is Hval in pose in different CGI rooms, either laying down, sitting or on her phone. It almost looks like a camera hack of an old video game. Hval and the directors described the video as, “A sense of loss and joy intertwines in a world of disconnected rooms. The artist inhabits these rooms. She is frozen in time, space, and mid-vowel.” Watch the video, see the tracklist for Classic Objects and take a look at the tour dates below.

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO