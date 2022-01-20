ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Ghost announce new album ‘Impera,’ share video for new song “Call Me Little Sunshine”

By Andrew Sacher
brooklynvegan.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast year, Ghost announced a 2022 arena tour with co-headliners Volbeat and openers Twin Temple, and also revealed they were working on their fifth album. Now the album has been announced. It's called IMPERA and due March 11 via Loma Vista, and you can get it on black vinyl, CD, or...

www.brooklynvegan.com

Comments / 0

Related
Pitchfork

Girlpool Announce New Album Forgiveness, Share New Song “Lie Love Lullaby”: Listen

Girlpool, the Los Angeles–based duo of Avery Tucker and Harmony Tividad, have announced their new album Forgiveness. The follow-up to 2019’s What Chaos Is Imaginary is out April 29 via Anti-, and it was produced by Yves Rothman. Tucker and Tividad have also shared the Amalia Irons–directed video for their new single “Lie Love Lullaby.” Watch it below.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Pitchfork

Camp Cope Announce New Album Running With the Hurricane, Share Song: Listen

Camp Cope have announced their new album Running With the Hurricane and shared its title track. It’s the Melbourne band’s third LP and it’s due out March 25 via Run for Cover. Running With the Hurricane is named after the song of the same name by Australian folk group Redgum (of which singer Georgia Maq’s father was a member). Check out the title track below.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Ed Schrader’s Music Beat Announce New Album and Tour, Share 2 New Songs: Listen

The Baltimore duo Ed Schrader’s Music Beat have announced the follow-up to their 2018 Dan Deacon-produced album Riddles. Nightclub Daydreaming is out March 25 via Carpark. The album’s announcement today is accompanied by two new songs: “This Thirst” and “Berliner.” Schrader and Devlin Rice have also announced a spring tour. Listen to both songs and find those tour dates below.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ruby Modine
Person
Kylie Minogue
Person
Robyn
Person
Britney Spears
globalazmedia.com

Falling In Reverse Share Video For New Song “Zombified”

Platinum-selling rock band FALLING IN REVERSE have shared the video for the new song “Zombified.” Watch it here. The song is a sweeping and cinematic rock anthem, full of epic riffs, kinetic, industrial nuances, and is built on an incredibly catchy chorus that will take up permanent residence in your brain.
MUSIC
The FADER

Aldous Harding announces new album, shares “Lawn”

Aldous Harding has announced details of a new studio album, the follow-up to 2019's Designer. Warm Chris will arrive on March 25 but before that Harding has shared first single “Lawn." A video for the new song can be seen below. Warm Chris was produced by John Parish at...
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Slipknot announce tour with Cypress Hill & Ho99o9, Barclays Center included (dates)

Slipknot are gearing up for their anticipated seventh album, which Corey Taylor recently confirmed is coming in 2022, but first, they've announced their lengthy Knotfest Roadshow 2022 tour. The first leg includes support from fellow alternative metal bands In This Moment and Jinjer, while the second leg features hip hop legends Cypress Hill and industrial rap group Ho99o9. Corey says, "Even with everything going on in the world right now, we’re still extremely excited to come back out in the states, with 2 different, exciting packages. Whether it’s In This Moment and Jinjer, or Cypress and Ho99o9, we pride ourselves in bringing our fans the epicenter of our music and art. Come celebrate with us, and try to stay as safe as we will be."
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Spoon Share Video for New Song “Wild”: Watch

Spoon have shared another song from their next album, Lucifer On the Sofa. The song is called “Wild,” and it follows the earlier single “The Hardest Cut.” Lucifer on the Sofa is out February 11 via Matador. Check out “Wild” below. Lucifer on the...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prudential Center#Seattle#Sugar#Giant Center#Impera#Reno Events Center Thu#Wa#Ford Idaho Center Arena#Ut#Lincoln#Ne#Pinnacle Bank Arena Sat#Hershey#Ma#Dcu Center
undertheradarmag.com

Cate Le Bon Shares Colorful Video for New Song “Remembering Me”

Welsh singer/songwriter/guitarist Cate Le Bon is releasing a new album, Pompeii, on February 4 via Mexican Summer. Now she has shared its third and final pre-release single, “Remembering Me,” via a colorful video for it that features Le Bon in various exaggerated costumes and poses. Juliana Giraffe and Nicola Giraffe of Giraffe Studios directed the video, which features costumes by Monica Adriana Rowlands. Watch it below, followed by Le Bon’s upcoming tour dates.
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Cypress Hill announce new Black Milk-produced LP & documentary, share song

West Coast hip hop veterans Cypress Hill have announced their tenth album, Back In Black, which was entirely produced by Black Milk and due March 18 via MNRK (pre-order). The first single is "Bye Bye," featuring Dizzy Wright, and it sounds as unmistakable and distinct as Cypress Hill ever have.
MUSIC
undertheradarmag.com

Fontaines D.C. Announce New Album and Tour, Share Video for Lead Single “Jackie Down the Line”

Fontaines D.C. have announced the release of a new album, Skinty Fia, which will be out on April 22 via Partisan. The band has also shared a video for the album’s lead single, “Jackie Down the River,” in addition to announcing a 2022 world tour. Check out the Hugh Mulhern-directed video for “Jackie Down the Line” below, in addition to the album’s tracklist/cover art and full list of tour dates.
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Mustard Plug & Catbite touring together; Dissidente release new song

Michigan ska-punk veterans Mustard Plug have been in the midst of celebrating their 30th anniversary, and they're still going strong. Their 1993 sophomore album Big Daddy Multitude cracked our list of all-time essential ska albums, but Mustard Plug are far from a nostalgia act; some of their best material came later on, like 2007's darker, more political In Black and White, 2014's rippin' Can't Contain It, and their song "Unite and Fight" from 2020's Ska Against Racism compilation. The band recently reflected on their career in an episode of the In Defense of Ska pdocast, and if you haven't heard that, it's very much worth a listen (stream it below).
ROCK MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
brooklynvegan.com

Renata Zeiguer announces new album and tour, shares “Sunset Boulevard”

Brooklyn musician Renata Zeiguer has announced a new album, Picnic in the Dark, which will be out April 8 via Northern Spy. She made the record with producer Sam Evian, and the first single is the enchanting "Sunset Boulevard," that pulls influence from tropicalia and baroque psych. You watch the video, filmed at a carnival, below.
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

OSEES announce 2022 fall North American tour

Will be back on the road this fall for a North American tour that has them bringing along San Francisco creepy droners Bronze for the whole tour; post-punk trio Automatic will also join for the West Coast dates. Stops include San Francisco, Portland, Seattle, Chicago, Toronto, Boston, Brooklyn, Philly, Atlanta, Austin and more. All dates are listed below.
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Alex Cameron announces new LP ‘Oxy Music’ & tour, shares “Best Life” video

Alex Cameron has announced a new album, Oxy Music, which will be out March 11 via Secretly Canadian. It's a provocative title, whose cover art makes clear its glammy double entendre, and Alex says the album is "a story, a work of fiction, mostly from the perspective of a man. Starved of meaningful purpose, confused about the state of the world, and in dire need of a reason to live - a person can, and according to the latest statistics, increasingly will, turn to opioids. This is one of those people.”
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Jenny Hval Announces New Album Classic Objects For March 2022, Shares New Video For Opening Track “Year Of Love”

Jenny Hval has made her next move in the pandemic and announced the release of her upcoming album, Classic Objects, set for a release in March 11 of this year. She also took the time to announce the video release of her latest single, “Year Of Love”. “For me, this experience was very troubling,” says Hval, who explains the song was based on a proposal that occurred during a performance of hers,. “It confronted me with the fact that I am also married. What does that detail from my private life say about me as an artist? ‘Year of Love’ asks, who am I as an artist? Do my private actions betray my work and voice?”. The song has a very folk-funk tune, very easy going and lots of percussion. The video itself is Hval in pose in different CGI rooms, either laying down, sitting or on her phone. It almost looks like a camera hack of an old video game. Hval and the directors described the video as, “A sense of loss and joy intertwines in a world of disconnected rooms. The artist inhabits these rooms. She is frozen in time, space, and mid-vowel.” Watch the video, see the tracklist for Classic Objects and take a look at the tour dates below.
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Cloud Cult announce new LP and tour, share “One Way Out of a Hole”

Cloud Cult have announced Metamorphosis, the band's first album in six years, which will be out March 4 via Earthology Records. The band had almost completed an album right before the Covid hit, which frontman and songwriter Craig Minowa then set aside and started writing new material influenced by his experiences during the pandemic.
ROCK MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Fly Anakin announces new album ‘Frank,’ shares Madlib-produced single “No Dough”

Richmond rapper Fly Anakin has released a lot of music over the past seven years or so (including a recent collaborative album and EP with Pink Siifu), but he just announced what he's calling his debut album, Frank, due March 11 via Lex Records. It includes recent singles "Ghost" (ft. Nickelus F) and "Sean Price," as well as the just-released, Madlib-produced "No Dough." Madlib gives Anakin a mind-bending, head-nod-inducing psychedelic beat, and Anakin's tongue-twisters fit the vibe perfectly. The song comes with an equally dizzying video directed by Skyler Vander Molen. Check it out below.
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Kontusion (Repulsion, Mammoth Grinder) announce debut EP & tour

Kontusion is the new collaborative death metal project of guitarist/vocalist Mark Bronzino (Mammoth Grinder, Iron Reagan, Ghostemane) and drummer Chris Moore (Repulsion, Coke Bust, The Rememberables), and they're self-releasing their self-titled debut EP on March 25. The first single is the truly gruesome "Rotting with Sickness," which you can hear below (via Decibel).
ROCK MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy