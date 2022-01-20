ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man suffers heart attack in Paso Robles post office

Man was transported to local hospital after being resuscitated by first responders

– Around 1:45 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, a man suffered a heart attack in the lobby of the Paso Robles Post office.

Police closed the post office for a short time while first responders administered first aid. The unconscious man was resuscitated and transported to a local hospital.

The post office reopened around 2:15.

No further information is available at this time.

The Paso Robles Daily News is the most comprehensive Paso Robles newspaper online with breaking news, events, politics, crime, sports, wine, regional, and business reports from writers and photographers, newspapers, TV, radio, and online media covering all of North County San Luis Obispo including Paso Robles, Atascadero, Templeton, San Miguel, Shandon, Creston, and Heritage Ranch.

