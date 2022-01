Bolt has completed two successful funding rounds in the past 6 months and the firm is notably replete with funds to carry out its day-to-day operations. Estonia-based ride-hailing company Bolt has successfully completed a new funding round where it pulled $711 million (628 million euros) from both its old and new investors. As reported by CNBC, the funding round was led by Sequoia Capital and Fidelity, with participation from Whale Rock, and Owl Rock amongst others.

BUSINESS ・ 14 DAYS AGO