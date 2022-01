All counties in the state are in the red status on the Indiana Department of Health’s updated County Metrics Map, meaning a very high community spread of COVID-19. There were 16,502 new cases of COVID-19 in the state from January 7 to January 18 in Wednesday’s report from the Indiana Department of Health. There were 145 new cases in Marshall County reported Wednesday, 30 new cases in Starke County and 18 new cases in Pulaski County.

PULASKI COUNTY, IN ・ 5 DAYS AGO