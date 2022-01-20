ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Kamala Harris Approval Rating Same As Joe Biden as She Is Confirmed Running Mate in 2024

By Darragh Roche
Newsweek
Newsweek
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

President Biden has said that Vice President Harris is "doing a good job" and would be on the presidential...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 824

MonkeyCMonkeyDoo
5d ago

In all my years..Never seen anything like what's going on in the White House Anyone that supports this Administration has to be mindless!

Reply(32)
647
JKoerner
5d ago

Before they were both injected into office they had low ratings to begin with, this comes as no surprise. Which is why Biden didn't do rallies because he knew he would be installed regardless of who won the election.

Reply(15)
489
bunnymamma
5d ago

They'll need to put a hospital room in the White House for him. Typical Harris never answering questions. America has become a sad joke 😢 LGB FJB

Reply(12)
312
Related
The Independent

Biden sinks to lowest approval level of his presidency

One year after President Joe Biden raised his right hand to swear the presidential oath of office, more Americans disapprove of his performance and believe their country is on the right track than at any point since his term began.Of the 2,005 registered voters surveyed by Morning Consult and Politico, more than half – 56 per cent – either somewhat or strongly disapprove of the job Mr Biden has done in his first year as America’s chief executive, with just 16 per cent strongly approving of his performance and a quarter of respondents approving of his work somewhat. Worse yet...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Washington Examiner

Zogby Poll: Biden lied to get elected and life is worse

Voters are not buying President Joe Biden’s claim that he didn’t overpromise during the 2020 election but has been thwarted by the GOP, and they instead feel he lied just to get elected, according to a new survey. In the latest Zogby Poll, provided to Secrets, more voters...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Kamala Harris
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Approval Rating#Running Mate#Cbs News#2 5 Percent#Democratic
mediaite.com

‘If I May Finish…’: Kamala Harris Locks Horns With Savannah Guthrie Over Biden Suggesting Midterms Won’t Be Legitimate

Vice President Kamala Harris was confronted by NBC’s Savannah Guthrie who questioned President Joe Biden’s refusal to say whether the 2022 midterms will be free and fair. Harris appeared on TODAY, where she fielded questions over several of the leading topics that came out of Biden’s press conference on Wednesday. One of the most shocking moments was when he didn’t give a straight answer when asked if he would recognize the upcoming election results as “legitimate,” even if Congress fails to pass the election reform bill he and Democrats have been pursuing.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
752K+
Followers
79K+
Post
731M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy