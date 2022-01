There’s something deeply uncanny about Hulu’s “How I Met Your Father.” Billed as a “sequel” to the smash CBS sitcom “How I Met Your Mother,” but acting more like a spinoff entry in the “HIMYM” cinematic universe, “How I Met Your Father” plays out like a millennial MadLib rather than a show all its own. Despite the constant reminders that “How I Met Your Father” takes place in 2022 — both from Hilary Duff as the lovelorn “I” and Kim Cattrall (very game here) as the same character narrating from her 2050 future— its every “modern” reference and joke setup still feel at least five years out of date. That, plus its commitment to the original “How I Met Your Mother” combination of soft punchlines leading to a loud laugh track, makes “How I Met Your Father” one of the more downright disorienting series in recent memory.

