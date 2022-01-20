Scarborough sea wall heritage trail awarded lottery cash

The latest Covid hotspots have been revealed as cases continue to drop across nearly all areas in the UK. Newry, Mourne & Down in Northern Ireland has the highest rate in the UK, with 2,997 new cases in the seven days to 17 January – the equivalent of 1,649.7 per 100,000 people.This is down from a rate of 1,942.5 for the seven days to 10 January.Peterborough has the second highest rate, down from 1,651.3 to 1,599.5, with 3,241 new cases.South Tyneside has the third highest rate, down from 2,537.5 to 1,578.7, with 2,386 new cases.Newport has the highest rate in...
