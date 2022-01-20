ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lottery

Scarborough sea wall heritage trail awarded lottery cash

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA history project charting the changing faces of Scarborough through the ages has been awarded almost £40,000 in lottery funding. The Scarborough Sea Wall Heritage Trail will be made up of 30...

www.bbc.com

