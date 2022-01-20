Provo rollover crash leaves two hospitalized after rolling off hill

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – Two people have been hospitalized after a crash on Wednesday night.

Provo Police say the crash happened near 4800 N. University Ave. but started on Foothill Drive.

Authorities say a speeding car crashed into another vehicle, went over a barrier and rolled down a hill before catching on fire.

Officials say the two occupants were taken to a local hospital for injury treatment. One woman remains in critical condition and another man has serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

No further details have been provided at this time.

