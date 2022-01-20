ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

Provo rollover crash leaves two hospitalized after rolling off hill

By Vivian Chow
ABC4
ABC4
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zGTPU_0dqqrc2r00

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – Two people have been hospitalized after a crash on Wednesday night.

Provo Police say the crash happened near 4800 N. University Ave. but started on Foothill Drive.

Authorities say a speeding car crashed into another vehicle, went over a barrier and rolled down a hill before catching on fire.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S1cZe_0dqqrc2r00
Missing in Utah: Man who left family 50 years ago is no longer missing

Officials say the two occupants were taken to a local hospital for injury treatment. One woman remains in critical condition and another man has serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

No further details have been provided at this time.

ABC4 will update this story if more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC4

Shooting in Salt Lake City leaves one person dead

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation into an incident that took place at 130 S and 800 W. Police received a call Sunday morning, Jan. 23, and arrived to find an adult with a gunshot wound, who died at the scene despite paramedics’ and officers’ […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
Local
Utah Sports
Provo, UT
Sports
Local
Utah Accidents
Provo, UT
Accidents
City
Provo, UT
State
Utah State
Provo, UT
Crime & Safety
ABC4

Idaho Falls man arrested after assaulting Orem officer

OREM, Utah (ABC4) – On Jan. 21, the Orem Police Department were given a run for their money when a rather problematic man out of Idaho Falls quite literally threatened their lives.  Barry Patton was arrested on multiple charges after assaulting an Orem officer. Patton was first noticed by authorities when exiting a Maverik parking […]
OREM, UT
ABC4

ACTIVATED: Silver alert in SLC for man with boarder collie

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A Silver Alert has been activated for Salt Lake County resident Donald Leslie Brown. Brown is a 53-year-old Caucasian man who was last seen at Limekiln Gulch 309 N Fairfax Circle on Jan. 23 at 3:00 p.m. wearing a red hat, a red wool vest, and tan pants. He has […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rollover#Traffic Accident#Provo Police
ABC4

UPDATE: Missing Sandy woman found

UPDATE 1/22/22 9:53 a.m. SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Missing 30-year-old woman Kelsie Wagner has been found. Sandy Police say she is safe and with family. ———————————————————————————————————————— ORIGINAL STORY 1/22/22 9:45 a.m. SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Sandy Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing person. Kelsie Wagner, age 30, was last seen […]
SANDY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Accidents
ABC4

UPDATE: Skier found dead near Grizzly Gulch area identified

UPDATE: THURSDAY, 1/20/2022, 4:45 P.M. LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah (ABC4) – We’re learning more about a skier found deceased in Utah’s backcountry Thursday. 68-year-old Merrill Bitter, of Cottonwood Heights, was discovered by search and rescue crews near Alta Ski Area Thursday morning around 9 a.m. Rescue crews discovered him in the Wolverine Bull area of […]
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, UT
ABC4

Ivins man sentenced after murdering wife who tried to leave him

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – After weeks of anticipation Utah residents can finally rest easy, as the Ivins man found guilty last month of his wife’s murder has been sentenced to prison.  The incident occurred on May 21 of 2021 when Steven Timothy Smith, 59, shot Shawntell Smith, 49, after she allegedly said she was […]
IVINS, UT
ABC4

UPDATE: Loud bang in Sandy caught on video

UPDATE: 1/23/22 9:25 a.m. SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – ABC4 has obtained video of a loud bang that Sandy Police are currently investigating. Police believe that the sound was from an explosion. Authorities believe it took place in the area of 500 E 9000 S. In the video, captured by a resident in Sandy, you can […]
SANDY, UT
ABC4

Man pleads guilty but mentally ill to attempted murder

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Almost a year and a half later, 38-year-old Cedric Broadnax has pleaded guilty but mentally ill to first-degree felony attempted murder.  ABC4 covered Broadnax’s original arrest in Sept. of 2020 when he was charged for firing several shots at an occupied car in Ogden City, leaving one man in critical condition.  […]
OGDEN, UT
ABC4

SLCPD arrest man for West High School Burglary

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Police Department arrested a man identified as Valdimir Munson on Friday for allegedly burglarizing West High School.  The investigation initially began on Jan. 20 at 11:55 p.m. when officers received a dispatch call with information on a man wearing a light gray jacket who was seen […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

ABC4

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy