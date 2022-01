Tracey Doi's seen a lot in her 18 years as CFO of Toyota Motor North America, but nothing quite like the past two years. In an exclusive interview with Philadelphia Business Journal Editor Ryan Sharrow, Doi touched on a range of topics, challenges and opportunities to land on her desk since the Covid-19 pandemic ensued. Doi shared her views — ranging from the supply chain to inflation to Toyota's latest real estate bets — during The Business Journals' first national CFO forum featuring chief financial officers at some of the most high-profile and innovative organizations within their respective fields.

