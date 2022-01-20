H&R Block develops and launches its own mobile banking platform

NEER has proved that it has product market fit, and now it's ready to expand its tech offering to more customers throughout the U.S., CEO and founder Elango Thevar said. The Kansas City-based startup developed a real-time water management platform that uses machine learning to help cities and private utilities save money and become proactive with water, sewer and stormwater maintenance. In addition to identifying leaks, NEER can predict failures in water, sewer and stormwater collection systems.

