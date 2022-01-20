ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

H&R Block develops and launches its own mobile banking platform

By James Dornbrook
Kansas City Business Journal
Kansas City Business Journal
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

H&R Block launched its own mobile banking platform on Thursday morning, calling it Spruce....

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Banking#Americans
crowdfundinsider.com

H&R Block’s Spruce Latest Digital Banking Entrant

Tax company H&R Block is looking to “spruce” up its bottom line with a new digital banking option targeting its millions of underbanked clients. The company today launched Spruce, a mobile banking platform that includes a spending account with a debit card, and a connected savings account that allows for budgeting for specific goals. H&R Block hopes Spruce will help keep it on the minds of clients in between tax seasons.
TECHNOLOGY
American Banker

H&R Block launches the challenger bank it teased last year

H&R Block is expanding its services beyond tax preparation with its own digital bank. On Thursday, the Kansas City company announced the launch of Spruce, a challenger bank it first teased last March. At the time, Chief Executive Jeff Jones said he wanted to diversify the company’s product set and target low- to moderate-income customers without strong banking relationships.
BUSINESS
Kansas City Business Journal

KC startup grows employment and adds more tech offerings

NEER has proved that it has product market fit, and now it's ready to expand its tech offering to more customers throughout the U.S., CEO and founder Elango Thevar said. The Kansas City-based startup developed a real-time water management platform that uses machine learning to help cities and private utilities save money and become proactive with water, sewer and stormwater maintenance. In addition to identifying leaks, NEER can predict failures in water, sewer and stormwater collection systems.
KANSAS CITY, MO
foodservicedirector.com

Levy to develop new technologies for its venues with the launch of an innovation studio

Levy, the arena and stadium foodservice giant, is launching a high-tech innovation studio to partner with startups and others to develop new technologies for its venues, the Chicago-based company announced Thursday. The new venture, called DBK Studio, is “aimed at creating the next generation of truly frictionless experiences for guests...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
H&R Block
finextra.com

Standard Bank launches platform to get working capital to African MSMEs

Standard Bank is working with fintech Nomanini and food giant Nestlé on a digital platform that gets working capital to underbanked informal retailers in sub-Saharan Africa. Retail Micro, Small, Medium-sized Enterprises (MSMEs) in the region typically generate more than 80% of their revenue through the sale of fast-moving consumer goods, say the partners. Many of these traders are underbanked making it difficult to get access to capital to keep their shelves stocked.
ECONOMY
Kansas City Business Journal

KC housing startup closes $1M round with help from competitive accelerator

Prairie Village-based HomeRoom was selected as one of only 300 startups among 17,000 that applied for the highly competitive seed funder Y Combinator. The residential real estate marketplace, which brings investors, tenants and homeowners together in a Silicon Valley-inspired online and mobile platform, received a $500,000 investment from the national accelerator.
PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS
Kansas City Business Journal

With an eye toward future banking tech, UMB looks to provide more services to fintechs

Wanting to remain on the front lines of developing cutting edge banking technology, UMB Bank joined the Alloy Labs Alliance. Alloy Labs Alliance is a consortium of community and mid-sized banks who strive to efficiently adopt technology and quicken the pace of innovation to help them better compete against large, national banks. Alloy Labs Alliance was created in 2018 and since then has grown to more than 50 institutions from across the country.
KANSAS CITY, MO
aithority.com

Reinventing NFT experience – Artemis Launched the World’s First Decentralized Mobile-focused NFT Social & Trading Platform

We are proud to announce the launch of Artemis, the world’s first decentralized mobile-focused NFT social & trading platform starting on Solana. Artemis will first launch with a desktop and mobile web version, offering 0% transaction fees trading until the end of February, followed by the release of a mobile application and in-app social community feature shortly after.
TECHNOLOGY
TechCrunch

Turnip raises $12.5 million for its mobile-first gaming community platform

Greenoaks and Elevation Capital co-led the one-and-a-half-year-old startup’s Series A round. SEA Capital, Vibe Capital and scores of entrepreneurs including Andrew Chen of Andreessen Horowitz, Sujeet Kumar of Udaan, Harshil Mathur and Shashank Kumar of Razorpay, Gaurav Munjal and Roman Saini of Unacademy, Lalit Keshre, Harsh Jain and Ishan Bansal of Groww and Akshay Kothari of Notion also participated in the round.
BUSINESS
pymnts

Estonia's Bolt App Nets $714M to Scale Its Shared Mobility Platform

Tallinn, Estonia-based “super app” Bolt has announced its biggest funding round yet, according to a company blog post Tuesday (Jan. 11). The investment for 628 million euros ($714 million) was led by Sequoia Capital and Fidelity Management and Research Company LLC with participation from Whale Rock, Owl Rock, D1, G Squared, Tekne, Ghisallo and others.
CELL PHONES
moneytalksnews.com

H&R Block Tax Software at Office Depot and OfficeMax: 50% off

Save on several versions of H&R Block tax software with prices from $17. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax Tips Pictured is the H&R Block Deluxe + State 2021 Tax Software for $22.49 (low by $8). Not a Rewards member? (It's free to join).
COMPUTERS
finovate.com

PayPal Plans to Launch its Own Stablecoin

PayPal has confirmed recent rumors regarding plans to launch its own stablecoin. According to Bloomberg, which broke the news last week, a developer found evidence of PayPal’s future stablecoin in the form of the below logo inside the fintech’s iPhone app. SVP of Crypto and Digital Currencies at...
BUSINESS
Kansas City Business Journal

Kansas City Business Journal

Kansas City, MO
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
201K+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/kansascity

Comments / 0

Community Policy