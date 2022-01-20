ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perdue calls for new election police unit in Georgia

By Greg Bluestein
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Former U.S. Sen. David Perdue promised Thursday to establish a new police force to investigate election fraud if elected governor of Georgia, marking the Republican’s latest attempt to energize Donald Trump supporters by channeling GOP fury over the 2020 results. Perdue also said he’d require election results to...

www.ajc.com

Comments / 0

Related
MSNBC

Criminal investigation in Georgia clearly has Trump's attention

As Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis requests a special grand jury to aid her investigation into Donald Trump's alleged election interference, the controversy clearly has the former president's attention. I can say this with confidence because Trump, who said very little about the matter for months, suddenly can't stop talking about it.
tennesseestar.com

VoterGA Presents New Evidence of Election Irregularities Throughout Georgia

VoterGA officials announced this week that nearly 107,000 drop box ballots in the November 2020 election results have improper chain of custody forms, and that calls into question the authenticity of those ballots. This, according to a new chain of custody study that VoterGA members released Thursday. “It’s many counties,”...
GEORGIA STATE
gwinnettforum.com

NEW for 1/21: On police shootings; Election fraud; Trump and shots

SATIATE YOUR HUNGER for great storytelling at the Aurora Theatre in Lawrenceville when Feeding Beatrice moves into the epic 500-seat Clyde and Sandra Strickland Grand Theatre of the new Lawrenceville Arts Center, January 20 through February 6. Optimistic couple June and Lurie Walker are the proud new owners of a creaky old house in the Boston suburbs. Their new home comes complete with a haunting houseguest – and she’s ravenous. This modern horror story reveals the dark side of America’s past and its lingering effects in the present. The play comes from the talented Kirsten Greenidge, an Obie Award-winning playwright, whose plays place hyperrealism on stage as they examine the nexus of race, class, gender, and the black experience. Neal Ghant, Jeanette Illidge and Meg Johns star in this play. (Photo from Casey Gardner Ford.)
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
wgxa.tv

Raffensperger changes Georgia election system, Dominion to stay

ATLANTA, Ga. (WGXA)--Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger held a press conference on January 19, announcing that his office is rolling out a new voting platform for districts to use. Voters may not notice a difference at all. Everything that’s changing involves the software that election workers use to manage the...
GEORGIA STATE
WJCL

Former US Sen. David Perdue running for governor to unite party and defeat Stacey Abrams

Former U.S. Sen. David Perdue wants to be Georgia’s next governor. Perdue is challenging fellow Republican incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp for the party nomination in a primary. “I believe and a lot of people in Georgia believe that our governor let them down. Turned our election over to Stacey Abrams and because of that we have a very split conservative party on the republican side in Georgia,” Perdue said during an exclusive interview with WJCL 22 News. “The question is who can better bring the party together on the Republican side? Is it Brian Kemp who caused this fissure? Or me?” Perdue asked.
SAVANNAH, GA
Daily Beast

The Klan Was the Original ‘Election Police’

Days after blocking the advancement of vital voting rights legislation and corrupting the words of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Republican politicians are advancing their undemocratic agenda by advocating for the creation of “election police.”. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is asking for $5.7 million to create an Office of...
SELMA, AL
News4Jax.com

Georgia announces new voter registration system for 2022 election cycle

ATLANTA – A new voter registration system in Georgia is said to be more advanced and secure. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced the new system on Wednesday. An assistant Supervisor of Elections said the easiest way to explain it is like instead of using Internet Explorer, voters will be switching to Google Chrome.
GEORGIA STATE
iheart.com

DeSantis Calls For Special Police Agency To Monitor Elections

Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis is pushing for a form of law enforcement to police elections. DeSantis is calling for $5.7 million for the proposed 52-person Election Crimes and Security force. According to Orange County Elections Supervisor Bill Cowles, “This is a solution in search of a problem.”. The push...
FLORIDA STATE
tennesseestar.com

David Perdue Lists Georgia Parents’ Bill of Rights He Plans to Deliver as Governor

Former Republican senator and current Georgia gubernatorial candidate David Perdue on Monday published a Georgia Parents’ Bill of Rights that he said protects children from overzealous school administrators. Perdue’s proposal borrows from federal legislation that U.S. Senator Josh Hawley(R-MO) proposed last year. Perdue spokeswoman Jenni Sweat told The...
GEORGIA STATE
