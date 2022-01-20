ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
American and United warn of reduced demand due to Omicron

By Chris Isidore
CNN
CNN
 5 days ago
New York (CNN Business) — Both American Airlines and United Airlines reported better-than-expected financial results, despite problems brought on by the Omicron surge during the holiday travel period. But both said they expect problems from the variant early this year. American (AAL), the nation's largest airline, lost $921...

StreetInsider.com

3M profit beats as N95 mask demand surges due to Omicron

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Down Jones Industrial Average stock market index listed company 3M is shown in Irvine, California April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo GLOBAL BUSINESS WEEK AHEAD PACKAGE - SEARCH 'BUSINESS WEEK AHEAD 24 OCT'. Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week...
IRVINE, CA
MarketWatch

Delta Air Lines lifted to buy from hold at Berenberg, which favors U.S. over Europe carriers

Delta Air Lines was upgraded to buy from hold by Berenberg analysts, who see "a better value propopsition than the European flag carriers. The U.S. airlines' demand recovery is more advanced (partly due to their domestic bias), valuations are more compelling relative to history and balance sheets are generally in a better position; the European carriers have been far more hampered by travel restrictions over the past two years," said analysts Conor Dwyer and William Fitzalan Howard, in a note to clients on Tuesday. They like buy-rated Southwest Airlines for its revenue visibility and balance sheet, the best within in their airlines coverage, while Southwest's recently renegotiated credit card deal with Chase has "the potential to offer a material profit contribution," they said. The analysts kept a hold rating on American Airlines and United Airlines .
BoardingArea

American Airlines Kowtows To Union Demands For Service Cuts

UPDATE: American Airlines has kowtowed to the demands of the Association of Professional Flight Attendants (APFA) and will reduce service onboard in all cabins. As noted by AA insider JonNYC, the following cuts will be introduced effective January 26, 2022 for an unspecified duration:. Flagship Routes. First Class – the...
Kansas City Star

United Airlines Stock Slides After Q4 Earnings As Omicron Delays Demand Recovery

United Airlines (UAL) - Get United Airlines Holdings, Inc. Report shares moved lower Thursday after the carrier posted a narrower-than-expected fourth quarter loss but cautioned that Omicron disruption would delay its near-term recovery. United's fourth quarter loss was pegged at $1.60 per share, down from $7.00 over the same period...
Scott Kirby
wrrnetwork.com

United Express to reduce service at Riverton Airport by one flight a day due to National Pilot Shortage

Beginning February 11, 2022, SkyWest Airlines, operating as United Express, will offer one daily roundtrip flight between Central Wyoming Regional Airport and Denver International Airport. This represents a reduction from the two daily roundtrip flights currently available at the airport and is the result of a national pilot shortage. It is also a proactive step to ensure Fremont County receives a reliable flight schedule during the late winter months.
RIVERTON, WY
froggyweb.com

United Airlines reduces quarterly loss, sees Omicron fading in spring

CHICAGO (Reuters) -United Airlines Holdings on Wednesday reported a narrower-than-expected fourth-quarter loss, helped by strong holiday travel demand. The Chicago-based carrier expects revenue in the quarter through March to be down 20% to 25% compared with the first quarter of 2019 as the turbulence caused by the Omicron coronavirus variant depresses near-term demand. However, bookings for the spring and beyond remain strong, it added.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Los Angeles

United Warns Omicron Will Delay Travel Recovery, Drive Up Costs

United posted a narrower fourth-quarter loss and higher revenue than expected thanks to strong year-end bookings. The airline warned that the omicron variant has dented bookings and will delay its recovery from the pandemic. United executives will hold a call with analysts and media at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday. United...
Fast Company

5G flight disruption: American, Delta, and United warn AT&T and Verizon rollout could be ‘catastrophic’

“Chaos” could reign for U.S. travelers beginning on Wednesday, according to major airlines (via Reuters), because it is the day that Verizon and AT&T are expected to enable their C-Band 5G. C-Band is a radio frequency spectrum on which the companies’ 5G services will run. It will enable both faster 5G speeds and wider areas of coverage–in other words, C-Band could help deliver 5G’s speedier promises.
earth.com

Omicron is starting to peak in the United States

After rising more than twentyfold in December due to the spread of the highly-contagious Omicron variant, the number of Covid-19 cases in New York City appears to start flattening. In other major cities first hit by the Omicron wave, such as Washington D.C., Newark, Cleveland, New Jersey, Maryland and Boston, case numbers have already started to decrease. The news offers hope to Americans that the Omicron wave may have started to peak and the infections will soon drop rapidly.
Aviation Week

Qantas Reduces Capacity Due to Omicron Wave

Qantas has significantly cut back its capacity plans as Australia grapples with soaring COVID-19 case numbers caused by the omicron variant. The Qantas Group expects to operate 70% of its pre-pandemic domestic schedule in the three months through March 31, its fiscal third quarter. This is down from... Subscription Required.
International Business Times

United Airlines To Reduce Flights Due To Staffing Struggles From Omicron

United Airlines plans to reduce its number of flights due to a shortage in resources and staff. CEO Scott Kirby said in a memo to staff Monday that the company will be "reducing our near-term schedules to make sure we have the staffing and resources to take care of customers.”
KRMS Radio

American Airlines To Reduce Flights To COMO

If you’re a frequent American Airlines flyer out of Columbia Regional, you’ll need to double check your schedules. The company is planning to reduce the number of flights in and out of the regional airport starting in February. Officials say they will go from 138 planned flights to...
COLUMBIA, MO
worldairlinenews.com

United Airlines is temporarily curbing its flights due to surging Omicron

Happy New Year – I want to start this message with a thank you. Our frontline teams continue to put in a tremendous effort during what I know is an incredibly challenging and stressful time – the Omicron surge has put a strain on our operation, resulting in customer disruptions during a busy holiday season. I appreciate your professionalism, creativity, and caring approach – it’s really made all the difference in helping us manage the impact on our customers.
The Independent

British Airways jumbo jet bought for £1 turned into ‘party plane’

A former British Airways jumbo jet which was bought for £1 has been transformed into a “party plane”.The Boeing 747 was purchased by Cotswold Airport chief executive Suzannah Harvey in 2020, after BA decided to retire the aircraft from its fleet.Since then, she and a group of volunteers have given the plane a new lease of life, turning it into a luxury events space complete with bar, which can be hired out for parties and private functions.“I paid a pound for her, and we have a certain obligation to maintain it as is practical for public use,” said Harvey.“The company...
The Independent

Airlines forced to operate more flights to avoid losing airport slots

Airlines will be forced to operate more flights this summer to avoid losing lucrative take-off and landing slots at the UK’s busiest airports.They must use their slots at least 70% of the time to keep them from March 27, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announced.The Cabinet minister said the increase from the current level of 50% will “balance the needs” of various parts of the aviation industry as it recovers from the coronavirus pandemic.A step back towards normal rulesTransport Secretary Grant ShappsThe decision criticised by airlines but welcomed by Heathrow and Gatwick airports.Airlines were traditionally required to use 80% of slots...
iheart.com

New COVID Variant Is On The Rise As Omicron Declines

A sub-variant of the omicron strain is reportedly in at least 40 countries and pushing the previous strain aside as its surge has finally declined slightly. The "stealth" omicron variant -- any many scientists have referred to it -- has been difficult to identify due to a lack of genetic characteristics used to initially identify the omicron variant, according to World Health Organization member Vipin M. Vashishtha.
