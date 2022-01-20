ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tokyo, JP

You can pay me to hang out with you

By Scott Slade
pendletontimespost.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’ve found the perfect job, a job where I could get paid to do nothing. I’d hang out with a person, sit around, stare off into space and respond to small talk when someone makes it. I wouldn’t start conversations, we wouldn’t have deep philosophical discussions late...

www.pendletontimespost.com

SuperTalk 1270

Do You “Pay It Forward” Even If It Wipes Out Your Bank Account?

Please God, help a brother out, "Who the heck invented this silly "Pay It Forward"?. This short TikTok video you will be watching in a couple of seconds doesn't say what town it was filmed in, but it could have very easily been here in Bismarck. If you are one of the few people on earth who have no clue what this form of torture is, let me break it down for you. Out of nowhere, it seems a stranger paid for your order, so now you are almost expected at gun-point to pay for the person behind you at the drive-thru line. This can go on for a while UNLESS you take a stand!
BISMARCK, ND
Grazia

You Can Now Opt Out Of Valentine’s Day Marketing Emails

Not to sound like every surly bro archetype in any rom com you’ve ever watched but... Valentine’s Day is a marketing department’s dream. Aside from Christmas, V-day is up there as one of the most heavily marketed holidays we have. In the lead-up to couples’ Instagram posts...
MARKETING
#Crime#Twitter#Cbs News
SPY

Review: The Jambys Cozy Cloak Is the Reason I Want to Work From Home Forever

Table of Contents At a Glance What Is the Jambys Cozy Cloak? Construction The Verdict: Once You Have It, You’ll Never Want to Take It Off What Are Some of the Alternatives? The beginning of the pandemic was actually kind of cute in hindsight. Not because of, you know, all of the death and depression running rampant across the globe, but more for the sheer fact that I actually cared about what I wore to work. Everything was (and still is, for the most part) done from the comfort of my own bedroom, yet I’d spend those first months of 2020 planning a full, head-to-toe outfit...
APPAREL
The Independent

Two popular McDonald’s breakfast items are being discontinued permanently

McDonald’s has delivered sad news for breakfast bagel and wrap lovers, announcing that the popular food items have been removed from its menu permanently.In a statement shared to its Instagram account on Monday 24 January, the fast-food chain said its breakfast bagels and breakfast wraps will not be returning to stores.The items had been temporarily unavailable during the pandemic, when the chain ran a reduced menu. “It is with love and deep respect for one another that we announce that we are parting ways with breakfast bagels and breakfast wraps,” the statement said.“Despite speculation and following a trial separation period,...
RESTAURANTS
Vice

Amazon’s Mandatory ‘Wellness Huddles’ Tell Workers to Eat Their Vegetables

On the Clock is Motherboard's reporting on the organized labor movement, gig work, automation, and the future of work. In Amazon fulfillment centers across America, Amazon warehouse workers are being summoned for mandatory group huddles designed to improve their wellbeing. In the middle of their shifts, the summoned Amazon warehouse workers stand before a TV or laptop, and watch a short animated video.
HEALTH
Place
Tokyo, JP
buffalospree.com

Big Big Table offers pay as you can

271 Hudson Street, open daily 11 a.m.–2:30 p.m. Find out more/donate at bigbigtable.org. Everybody eats. Everybody gives. Everybody matters. A new West Side lunchtime restaurant offers the preceding three sentences as its mission statement. Big Big Table Community Cafe is part of a nationwide network offering healthy and sustainable food options to all who walk through the doors of more than fifty such cafes across America. All are affilated with an umbrella nonprofit, One World Everybody Eats, but operate with varying degrees of independance. Small-scale alternatives to the usual soup kitchen model, these cafes offer wider menu choices and the opportunity for guests to volunteer as well as partake. One World Everybody Eats Founder Denise Cerreta received the James Beard Humanitarian of the Year Award in 2017.
RESTAURANTS
Daily Mail

YouTuber Grace Victory, 31, who fell ill with Covid while pregnant says she imagined 'floating in a river' while in a coma for two months and savours 'mundane moments' like 'eating takeaway on the sofa' now she is well

A YouTube star who was placed in a coma for two months while battling Covid has revealed how she dreamed her body was 'floating down a river' while comatose and that she loves 'mundane moments' now that she is well. Grace Victory, 31, from High Wycombe, who has built a...
TV & VIDEOS
thebrag.com

Eric Clapton claims subliminal messages are forcing people into obediance

Eric Clapton’s most recent COVID-19 theory is that the public have been receiving subliminal messages that are convincing them to be obedient and follow orders. Clapton has openly opposed COVID-19 restrictions and vaccinations since the beginning of the pandemic. He even claimed that the vaccine had caused nerve damage in his fingers.
CELEBRITIES
digg.com

Should I Forgive My Sister For Mocking My Fiancée's Sister's Death At My Fiancée's Bachelorette Party, And Other Advice Column Questions

There are too many excellent advice columns to keep up with, so we're committed to bringing you links to the best advice column questions and answers every week. Here's a roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists (and subreddits) addressed in recent days. Should...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
pendletontimespost.com

Never again

And the Lord was pleased with the aroma of the sacrifice and said to himself, “I will never again curse the ground because of the human race, even though everything they think or imagine is bent toward evil from childhood. I will never again destroy all living things.” — Genesis 8 – 9.
RELIGION
The Independent

Amber Gill forced to change gyms after being ‘secretly photographed’

Former Love Island star Amber Rose Gill has been forced to change gyms after discovering that someone had been taking pictures of her without her knowledge or consent.The influencer and model was answering questions from followers on Instagram when she was alerted to the incident by a follower.“Can you tell my friend to stop taking pictures of you please,” they wrote, adding three laughing emojis.Gymnation is a gym in Dubai, where the 24-year-old currently lives.Gill, who won the 2019 of summer Love Island alongside rugby player Greg O’Shea, said the comment had made her feel extremely uncomfortable.“I dunno why you’re...
FITNESS
The Independent

New York restaurant apologises for allowing Sarah Palin to dine unvaccinated two days before positive Covid-test

A New York restaurant has apologised for allowing former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin to dine unvaccinated at the eatery two days before she tested positive for Covid-19. New York City regulations state that diners must provide proof of vaccination before entering restaurants. But nobody appeared to check if the 2008 Republican vice presidential nominee was vaccinated before she dined at Elio’s on Saturday night on Manhattan’sUpper East Side. The manager of the Italian restaurant, Luca Guaitolini, said in a statement on Monday that they “are taking this isolated incident — and unfortunate oversight — very seriously”. “Elio’s adheres to...
RESTAURANTS

