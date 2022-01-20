You can pay me to hang out with you

271 Hudson Street, open daily 11 a.m.–2:30 p.m. Find out more/donate at bigbigtable.org. Everybody eats. Everybody gives. Everybody matters. A new West Side lunchtime restaurant offers the preceding three sentences as its mission statement. Big Big Table Community Cafe is part of a nationwide network offering healthy and sustainable food options to all who walk through the doors of more than fifty such cafes across America. All are affilated with an umbrella nonprofit, One World Everybody Eats, but operate with varying degrees of independance. Small-scale alternatives to the usual soup kitchen model, these cafes offer wider menu choices and the opportunity for guests to volunteer as well as partake. One World Everybody Eats Founder Denise Cerreta received the James Beard Humanitarian of the Year Award in 2017.
