You can pay me to hang out with you

Please God, help a brother out, "Who the heck invented this silly "Pay It Forward"?. This short TikTok video you will be watching in a couple of seconds doesn't say what town it was filmed in, but it could have very easily been here in Bismarck. If you are one of the few people on earth who have no clue what this form of torture is, let me break it down for you. Out of nowhere, it seems a stranger paid for your order, so now you are almost expected at gun-point to pay for the person behind you at the drive-thru line. This can go on for a while UNLESS you take a stand!

BISMARCK, ND ・ 13 DAYS AGO