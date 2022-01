THOSE ON CAPITOL HILL REFLECT ON JAN. 6, 2021: One year after the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, state Sen. Michael Hough said he’s afraid it could happen again. It’s not so much at his day-to-day work on Capitol Hill as chief of staff for U.S. Rep. Alex Mooney (R-West Virginia) that concerns Hough. Instead, it’s how similar events could further hinder the sanctity of the country’s elections. Hough is among the elected officials representing Frederick County who were on Capitol Hill that day. He, like his federal counterparts, fears for the future of American democracy. Jack Hogan and Ryan Marshall/The Frederick News-Post.

