The first three episodes of DC's Peacemaker debuted on Thursday, continuing the titular antihero's bizarre story in the DC universe. The live-action series, which is set after the events of The Suicide Squad, dives deep into the world of Christopher Smith / Peacemaker (John Cena) while seeding some interesting DC Comics ties along the way. That was especially the case for the series' second episode, which introduced a surprising — and controversial — villain from the pages of comics. Spoilers for Episode 2 of Peacemaker, "Best Friends, Never", below! Only look if you want to know!

TV SERIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO