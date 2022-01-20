COTA gets repaved before busy 2022 schedule begins

Over the past few weeks, Circuit of The Americas has been repaving its 3.4-mile multi-purpose road course ahead of the U.S. Grand Prix venue’s busy race and event schedule this year. The project went ahead after the Austin, Texas track hired consultants to review asphalt designs and diagnose the...
Kamui Kobayashi, one of the top endurance racers in the world, returns to the Rolex 24 at Daytona as the reigning World Endurance Champion and defending winner of the 24 Hours of Le Mans. A successful outing this weekend in the twice-round-the-clock race at Daytona International Speedway would give Kobayashi...
Comments / 0