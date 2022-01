New aerial photos show a blanket of dust and ash covering the Pacific nation of Tonga following a massive underwater volcanic eruption. On Saturday (Jan. 15), the Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha'apai volcano, about 20 miles (30 kilometers) southeast of Tonga's Fonuafo'ou island, erupted in what may have been the largest eruption on the planet in three decades, according to CNN. The massive eruption triggered a tsunami, which hit Tonga's Tongatapu island and formed a giant ash cloud that turned the sky dark and covered Tonga's many islands in ash.

