The Dallas Mavericks have been tied to Indiana Pacers big man Myles Turner in multiple NBA trade deadline reports over the last few weeks. However, according to the most recent report involving the Mavs and Turner, NBA reporter Marc Stein said that Dallas had already started to back off of the idea of trading for Turner even before the news of his 'stress reaction' foot injury came to light. We assume this is due to Indiana's high asking price.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO