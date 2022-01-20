Lynx snowboard designed by Cardiff Snowcraft hits Kickstarter

The next mythological board game from the designer of Kemet, Guillaume Montiage, is set to have a campaign launched on Kickstarter later today. Set in ancient Colombia, during the Mayan civilisation, Yucatan sees players becoming rival leaders of their own cities. In the hopes of gaining the favour of the gods for their people and protecting them from their wrath, the players will need to make sacrifices, acquire fortune and take control of rival cities. Making sacrifices to the gods will gain players more power to use in the next round, however, overdoing it too early can lead to losses in the long run. Throughout the game, players will need to find a balance between sacrificing and retaining their resources.

