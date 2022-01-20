ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Lynx snowboard designed by Cardiff Snowcraft hits Kickstarter

By Julian Horsey
GeekyGadgets
GeekyGadgets
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The snowboard designers at Cardiff Snowcraft have unveiled their latest snowboard creation in the form of the Lynx. A “playful freeride board” with a “surfy twin shape” that is made for any type of rider that comes in a splitboard and a solid. The Lynx...

www.geeky-gadgets.com

Comments / 0

Related
GeekyGadgets

OLA 2 security camera with face recognition, AI and more hits Kickstarter

If you are in the market for a new security camera you might be interested in the OLA 2 launched via Kickstarter this month offering, facial recognition, body movement analysis, fall, cry and panic detection as well as voice-activated search and more. The project has already met its required pledge goal with still 26 days remaining. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $199 or £147 (depending on current exchange rates).
ELECTRONICS
ComicBook

Final Girl Series 2 Hits Kickstarter and Completely Funds

Final Girl Series 1 from Van Ryder Games has been something of a phenomenon, delivering a tabletop experience that embodies the tone of classic horror franchises like Nightmare on Elm Street while also offering rewarding solo gameplay. It even captured the retro aesthetic of some of those films with adventures being depicted as Features with different survivors, and now Van Ryder Games is back with Final Girl Series 2, which is now live on Kickstarter, and the good news is that Final Girl Series 2 has already completely funded on the first day with over $700,000 so far and 22 days left to go in the campaign.
VIDEO GAMES
GeekyGadgets

Apple Airtag mount design for skis and snowboards

Skiers and snowboarders looking for an easy way to track their boards and skis may be interested in a new anti-theft device called TrackPad which uses Apple’s Airtag mount to help prevent your skis and snowboards from being stolen. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $15 or £11 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 50% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design News#Snowboard#Splitboards
dicebreaker.com

Kemet creator’s latest mythological board game hits Kickstarter later today

The next mythological board game from the designer of Kemet, Guillaume Montiage, is set to have a campaign launched on Kickstarter later today. Set in ancient Colombia, during the Mayan civilisation, Yucatan sees players becoming rival leaders of their own cities. In the hopes of gaining the favour of the gods for their people and protecting them from their wrath, the players will need to make sacrifices, acquire fortune and take control of rival cities. Making sacrifices to the gods will gain players more power to use in the next round, however, overdoing it too early can lead to losses in the long run. Throughout the game, players will need to find a balance between sacrificing and retaining their resources.
COMBAT SPORTS
GeekyGadgets

LathePro modular desktop machine for makers : drill, saw, lathe, sand and more

Makers and hobbyists looking for a modular all in one workstation that can be used for building a different designs in a wide variety of materials including wood, metal and plastic. The modular LathePro desktop maker station is deathly worth more investigation and allows you to, lathe, saw, grind, mill, drill and more from one compact area. The high precision modular workstation has been designed to provide 7 core functions perfect for any home DIY enthusiast, maker or crafter.
RETAIL
Robb Report

Tested: Bugatti’s 1,578 HP Chiron Super Sport Is Like a Street-Going Learjet

So here it is: peak internal-combustion engine. Since Karl Benz built his Patent Motorwagen 135 years ago, carmakers have been refining and emboldening the gas-guzzling power plant that still propels most of our cars, but we’ve finally reached a tipping point. Automakers are announcing they’re ceasing the development of conventional engines in favor of hybrid and electric power trains, even setting dates by which they’ll no longer offer the former at all. Bugatti is no exception. Now with a majority of it controlled by supercar and EV-tech start-up Rimac, the French marque will go hybrid for its next all-new model,...
CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
The Independent

Nectar flash sale 2022: Sleep easy with 40 per cent off any mattress plus a free protector

A mattress is one of the most important purchases you can make, considering we spend such a massive chunk of our lives in bed. So if yours is erring on the side of lumpy, it could be time to get an upgrade.While a quality mattress can be a ticket to restful sleep, getting a new one can be costly: but that’s where Nectar comes in.The award-winning brand has launched a huge flash sale that you’re not going to want to miss out on, with a whopping 40 per cent off all of its mattresses, including IndyBest’s top-rated memory foam offering...
SHOPPING
The Independent

‘Horizon Forbidden West’ pre-order deals: How to save £10 on Playstation’s next big exclusive

Horizon Forbidden West was one of Sony’s most anticipated PS5 releases when it was first announced in June 2020 and since then we’ve had plenty more details about what to expect from this next adventure. For those unfamiliar with the story, a hunter of the Nora tribe, Aloy, must travel across the post-apocalyptic landscape of the United States to take down giant machines that nearly wiped out humanity thousands of years before. It’s one of the many Playstation exclusives set to come out in 2022, and will carry on the story from Horizon Zero Dawn, which took players across the...
VIDEO GAMES
Robb Report

First Look: The Stark Varg Is a Zero-Emission Motocross Bike for Any Off-Roader

Stark Future, a powersports company originating in Sweden but based in Barcelona, Spain, has picked up where the now-defunct US brand Alta left off. Its recently debuted all-electric Stark Varg motocross model comes to the track with a choice of either a 60 hp or 80 hp zero-emission motor, the latter marking a 30 percent increase in output from a traditional 450 cc single-cylinder machine in the same category, while delivering double the torque. The Stark Varg (Swedish for “strong wolf”) is fit with a 6kWh battery weighing 72 pounds, with the entire bike weighing 242 pounds, putting it on the...
BICYCLES
themanual.com

The Best Snowboard Boots For Men in 2022

Snowboarding season 2022 is in full swing, and all the top players in the industry have refreshed, updated, or completely overhauled their best snowboard boots to be tougher, lighter, and more comfortable than ever. A good pair of snowboarding boots represents an investment that lasts for many seasons of use and abuse. That’s both a blessing and a curse because snowboard boot tech makes huge leaps every season or two.
LIFESTYLE
GeekyGadgets

FloatDek monitor stand and hub

If your desk could do with a little tidying up or extra space, the FloatDek monitor sand and hub may help. Designed to be height adjustable and equipped with a wireless charger and four USB ports, the monitor stand can support up to 40 kg. Once installed, the monitor stand allows you to easily store your keyboard under your monitor, providing extra desk space for paperwork or just to clear your mind.
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Get 50% Off These Headphones That Fit Inside Your Ski Helmet

Pulling off aerial feats may seem like cake work for veteran snowboarders, but most people watching them forget the amount of concentration that’s needed to land them correctly. Music certainly helps, but most headphones aren’t practical for snowboarding, which is why you need to know about the OutdoorMaster Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Helmet Drop-in Headphones. They’re designed specifically for skiers and snowboarders wearing helmets. Best of all, there’s a 50% discount that drops its price down to $35. Originally $69.99, use coupon code ‘ATFJT6OU’ to snag 50% off and pay only $35. That’s less than the cost of snowboard rentals at most places....
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Review: Does Razer’s Zephyr Mask Really Live up to Its Main Task?

When Razer first debuted their Zephyr mask at CES in 2021, dubbed “Project Hazel,” much of the buzz around the device fell into those who were genuinely interested in its features and those who believed it to be another step towards the dystopian hell of our COVID-19 reality. Regardless of where on the spectrum between those two beliefs you fell, chances are good that there was an interest in checking it out for yourself to see what all the fuss was about it. Razer quickly made the mask a reality, debuting the Zephyr in limited quantities last fall — and...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

The best camera drone under $100 has a huge extra discount today

NEHEME NH525 Foldable Drone with 720P HD Camera, RC Quadcopter with FPV Live Video Rating: 3.5 Stars HD CAMERA & FPV FUNCTION: NEHEME Mini Selfie Drone equipped with 45° adjustable 720P HD camera, which can broaden your views and record every unforgettable moment in your life. Meanwhile, with advanced FPV real-time transmission tech, you can enjoy real-time images through App for beautiful scenery. BGR may receive a commission BGR may receive a commission Buy from Amazon $79.99 $56.96 Buy from Walmart $89.52 Despite doing almost no marketing or advertising, a brand called NEHEME happens to be the manufacturer of one of the best-selling FHD quadcopter drones on Amazon’s entire website...
ELECTRONICS
GeekyGadgets

Porsche 911 Edition 50Y Porsche Design unveiled

Porsche is celebrating 50 years of Porsche Design with a limited edition 911, the Porsche 911 Edition 50Y Porsche Design. The 911 Edition 50Y Porsche Design is based on the 911 Targa 4 GTS and there will be just 750 units of the car made. Porsche is also celebrating the...
CARS
rpgsite.net

Mercenaries Rebirth: Call of the Wild Lynx now available for PlayStation 4

Circle Entertainment and Rideon have released Mercenaries Rebirth: Call of the Wild Lynx for PlayStation 4, priced at $19.99. The game previously released for Nintendo Switch in November 2021. Call of the Wild Lynx is the sixth entry into the tactical RPG series, following Mercenaries Saga Chronicles, Mercenaries Wings: The...
VIDEO GAMES
SPY

Keep Rainy Day Blues Away With These 21 Rain Boots for Men

When you’re caught in a sudden rainstorm, even the best rain jacket or umbrella won’t save you from wet, soggy feet. And wet soggy feet might not ruin your shoes, but they’ll definitely ruin your day. That’s why it’s a good idea to invest in a quality pair of rain boots for those days when you know that a serious storm is coming. An extremely valuable tool for those in metropolitan areas, rain boots will keep your feet high and dry, away from the torrents of water that have a tendency to pool and clog the streets. But more than just...
APPAREL
GeekyGadgets

GeekyGadgets

Dallas, TX
7K+
Followers
17K+
Post
581K+
Views
ABOUT

Gadgets & Technology News with a geeky twist!

 https://www.geeky-gadgets.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy