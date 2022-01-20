How adults can help the children in their lives become more resilient

By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Henry L. Hillman Foundation has issued a challenge to groups interested in helping alleviate issues facing older populations in the region.
On Wednesday, the Hillman Foundation announced the Healthy Aging Challenge, which will award a total of $2 million divided evenly among four groups whose winning proposals are geared toward improving the lives of older adults, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
The foundation is looking for projects aimed at community and economic development, volunteerism, reducing ageism and social isolation, technology for caregivers and older adults and more, the PPG reported.
“Henry Hillman valued the importance of innovation — not just in technology, but in delivery and organization — in the health and social sectors to help improve quality of life,” David K. Roger, president of the Hillman Family Foundations, said in a release.
Visit HealthyAgingChallenge.org for eligibility requirements and more information.
Comments / 0