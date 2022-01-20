ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

How adults can help the children in their lives become more resilient

Houston Chronicle
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(BPT) - While the past two years have been tough on everyone, they’ve been especially hard for children living with challenging family circumstances or in communities hit hardest by health and economic difficulties. The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, and the Children’s Hospital Association...

www.chron.com

Comments / 0

Related
belmarrahealth.com

Having Children at Home May Help Reduce Depression among Adults

The pandemic has wreaked havoc on people’s mental health, with cases of depression among adults tripling over the past two years. But a new study shows how to help those with children reduce feelings of depression. According to a new University of Michigan study, adults who have children in...
KIDS
ClickOnDetroit.com

How to help struggling children overcome challenges and be successful

Parents and guardians have spent more time with their children during the last nearly two years of a global pandemic, and they might have noticed their children encountering struggles. Those struggles could be caused by any number of things, but the important thing is for parents not to ignore any...
DETROIT, MI
umich.edu

High-need older adults in stepfamilies less likely to receive help from children

As people age and require more care, their partners or adult children are often their front line of caretakers. But as divorce has become more common among older adults, University of Michigan researchers sought to understand the role of stepchildren in providing care for their aging stepparents. The researchers, led by family demographer Sarah Patterson, found what they refer to as a “step gap”—that is, older adults in need of care with only biological children are more than twice as likely to be cared for by their adult children than older adults with any stepchildren.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Child Health#Cdc#Grandparent#Bpt#Aap
Telegraph

How to talk to children about Alzheimer's: 'Don't hold everything back – they are resilient'

When Debbie Hopkins’ mother, Ann, then aged 70, was tested for Alzheimer’s in 2016, her first request was that her condition be kept private, even from her 12 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. For the first six months, Debbie and her three siblings were sworn to secrecy, but when Ann’s condition began to deteriorate it became clear that they’d have to start breaking the news.
KIDS
EatingWell

How A Community Farm in Hawaii Is Helping Young Adults Improve Their Health

Gary and Kukui Maunakea-Forth started their organic farm in Waiʻanae, Oʻahu, in 2001 to provide college scholarships to 18- to 24-year-olds in exchange for planting and harvesting crops. They named the farm MAʻO, an acronym for Māla ʻAi ʻŌpio or "youth food garden." The couple thought higher education was the answer to reducing the rate of chronic diseases, such as diabetes, that are far more prevalent in Waiʻanae than in other regions of Hawaii. "When youth are more educated and empowered about where their food comes from, they cook better, they eat better food, they're more aware of diet and exercise," says Gary. However, as the couple would later learn, the two-year-long internships on the farm had a more immediate impact.
HAWAII STATE
Democrat-Herald

Letter: Behavior coaches can help children

I would like to comment on the recent letters to the editor regarding the Corvallis School District requesting funds to hire a behavior coach. I’m a retired special education teacher who specialized in working with children with emotional and behavior disorders. I frequently worked with behavior coaches, also known as behavior specialists. They are highly trained professionals who know how to work with children diagnosed with mental health disorders such as anxiety, depression, oppositional defiant disorder, conduct disorder, attention deficit disorder, obsessive-compulsive disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder.
KIDS
thechronicle-news.com

Brain Implant for Adults With Epilepsy Can Help Kids, Too

MONDAY, Jan. 24, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- A brain implant that helps control severe epilepsy in adults may do the same for children who suffer from unrelenting seizures, new research suggests. The study is one of the first to examine the responsive neurostimulation (RNS) system in children.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Wyoming News

3 Factors Helped Teens Stay Mentally Healthy During Pandemic

TUESDAY, Jan. 25, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Support from family and friends, along with exercise and sufficient sleep, have helped protect teens' mental health during the pandemic, new research shows. The study also found that teen girls have been more likely than boys to suffer mental distress during the pandemic. For the study, researchers analyzed data gathered from more than 3,000 participants, aged 11 to 14, in the Adolescent Brain...
KIDS
Wyoming News

Pandemic Especially Tough on Kids With ADHD

TUESDAY, Jan. 25, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Living through the pandemic has not been easy for kids, but it has really thrown off children who have attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), new research warns. Though they were not more likely to catch COVID-19, they were more likely to experience symptoms if they were infected. But the damage did not stop there: These children were also more likely to have trouble sleeping, feel fear about infection risks, have trouble with remote learning and exhibit rule-breaking behavior. ...
KIDS
phl17.com

Morning Extra- Helping children and family resilience

(Sponsored)- We all know these past few years have been tough on families everywhere. Now more than ever, it is essential for families and providers to help children build resilience and healthy communities together. Joining us now to discuss this and share resources to build upon child resiliency is Andrea Cody, senior project manager at sesame workshop, and Dr. Arethusa kirk, national senior medical director at UnitedHealthcare community & state.
KIDS
Well+Good

How Taking a Daily Walk Can Help You Feel More Connected to Your Community

It’s important to feel a sense of belonging at work, in romantic relationships, and in the communities in which you take part—basically in every facet of life. That's because research has found that having a sense of connection and belonging is “a significant predictor of mental health and well-being in later life.” And establishing this bond doesn't have to be strenuous work. In fact, if you’re able to, taking a daily walk to feel connected to your community is one of the easiest ways to boost your well-being and sense of belonging to the place you call home.
FITNESS
TheConversationCanada

Screaming into the void? Us too. Coping tips for stressed-out families in the COVID-19 pandemic

Talk to any parent during these dark winter days and you’re likely to hear a mix of fear, anger, exhaustion and defeat. These are tough months when many politicians have moved to a living-with-the-virus model despite millions of our youngest citizens being ineligible for vaccines. There seem to be endless immediate stressors of unpredictable child care, school closures and isolation requirements. What can you do when there are truly no good choices? Here, we offer coping tips to help push back on parenting-during-the-pandemic despair. As psychologists (and parents), we’ve focused on understanding families’ experiences since the onset of the pandemic....
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
CBS Pittsburgh

Hillman Foundation Offers $2M For Projects That Help Improve Lives Of Older Adults

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Henry L. Hillman Foundation has issued a challenge to groups interested in helping alleviate issues facing older populations in the region. On Wednesday, the Hillman Foundation announced the Healthy Aging Challenge, which will award a total of $2 million divided evenly among four groups whose winning proposals are geared toward improving the lives of older adults, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. The foundation is looking for projects aimed at community and economic development, volunteerism, reducing ageism and social isolation, technology for caregivers and older adults and more, the PPG reported. “Henry Hillman valued the importance of innovation — not just in technology, but in delivery and organization — in the health and social sectors to help improve quality of life,” David K. Roger, president of the Hillman Family Foundations, said in a release. Visit HealthyAgingChallenge.org for eligibility requirements and more information.  
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Beacon Newspapers

Help that can keep you living at home

Home healthcare and private duty care can help you maintain your independence in a familiar space. We all want to hold on to our independence for as long as possible. But what if you need help caring for yourself and you’re not ready to move to an assisted living facility?
HEALTH SERVICES
TheConversationCanada

Understanding how animals become infected with COVID-19 can help control the pandemic

When veterinarians at the Antwerp Zoo noticed two hippopotamuses with runny noses, they didn’t just offer them tissues to blow their noses. They administered tests, which came back positive for COVID-19, the worldwide virus that has plagued the globe. Since the start of the global pandemic almost two years ago, humans have not been the only species to contract the COVID-19 virus. Although the Belgian hippos were the first of their species to contract the virus, it has spread throughout the entire animal kingdom. COVID-19 has revealed how health connects humans, animals and the environment — the approach that considers these...
ANIMALS
Bakery and Snacks

How you can help bump up the £1m already raised for disadvantaged children from doughnuts

Dough-nut miss out – register now to participate in the annual National Doughnut Fundraising Week, do your bit for children in need, boost your profits and have fun to boot. Registration for the CSM Ingredients-sponsored charity drive (taking place 7-15 May 2022) is now open​​ and free to all to participate: as a baker, a hospitality operator, a school or any business that just wants to show its social responsibility.
CHARITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy