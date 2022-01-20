ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malik Akram told brother ‘I’m coming home in a body bag’ in chilling final call

By Yaron Steinbuch
NYPost
NYPost
 5 days ago
Malik Faisal Akram went on an anti-Semitic rant during a final call to his family. Our Calling

The terrorist who held four people hostage inside a Texas synagogue unleashed an expletive-ridden, anti-Semitic rant during a chilling final call to his family — in which he expressed his wish for martyrdom and said he would come “home in a f–king body bag,” according to a report.

In an audio of the conversation obtained by the Jewish Chronicle, Malik Faisal Akram told his brother, Gulbar, 43, in Blackburn during the siege at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville that he has “come to die.”

“I’m opening the doors for every youngster in England to enter America and f–k with them!” said Akram, 43, who addressed fellow jihadists.

“Live your f–king life, bro, you f–king coward! We’re coming to f–k America! F–k them if they want to f–k with us! We’ll give them f–king war!” he yelled, according to the lengthy recording, which the Chronicle said it obtained from a security source.

Malik Faisal Akram held hostages for more than 10 hours inside the temple.

“I’ve asked Allah for this death, Allah is with me, I’m not worried in the slightest,” the unhinged terrorist continued in his semi-coherent diatribe, in which he also sounded off about US conflicts overseas.

“Why do these f–king motherf—ers come to our countries, rape our women and f–k our kids? I’m setting a precedent … maybe they’ll have compassion for f–king Jews,” he shouted.

When Gulbar urged him to give up, Akram reportedly yelled that he had been “praying to Allah for two years for this” and planned to die.

The Texas rabbi who threw a chair at Malik Faisal Akram to help survive a hostage situation held a prayer service in the wake of the deadly ordeal.

“I’d rather live one day as a lion than 100 years as a jackal,” he said, according to the Chronicle. “I’m going to go toe-to-toe with [police] and they can shoot me dead … I’m coming home in a body bag.”

One of Akram’s younger brothers reportedly died recently from COVID-19.

“I promised my brother on his deathbed that I’d go down a martyr,” he told Gulbar, who pleaded with him to end the siege and release the hostages.

The Congregation Beth Israel synagogue, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in Colleyville, Texas.

But Akram told him he enjoyed the attention he had attracted to the cause of Muslims, who he said were oppressed by the US.

“I’m bombed up, I’ve got f–king every ammunition,” he said before railing about how the US military occupied Afghanistan and that the Taliban were unable to travel to the US to seek revenge.

The audio ends shortly before the hostages fled from the synagogue and Akram was shot dead by an FBI SWAT team.

Malik Faisal Akram died after taking four hostages inside Congregation Beth Israel synagogue.

His final words were: “I’m going.”

Meanwhile, British counter-terrorism police on Thursday arrested two men in Birmingham in central England and in Manchester in northwestern England over their alleged role in the hostage-taking, Agence France-Presse reported.

The men were being held by Counter Terrorism Policing North West.

Authorities escort a hostage out of the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue in Colleyville, Texas, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022.

On Saturday, Akram walked into the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue in Colleyville, about 26 miles northwest of Dallas, and took three congregants and a rabbi hostage for 11 hours before he was killed by police.

The British national had been suffering from mental health issues and made demands to the FBI to immediately release Aafia Siddiqui, a Pakistani woman who was convicted on terrorism charges in 2010.

He apparently chose the synagogue because it looked to be the closest gathering of Jewish people to the federal prison where Siddiqui is serving an 86-year sentence for trying to kill American soldiers in Afghanistan, according to the Washington Post.

Malik Faisal Akram was shot dead by an FBI SWAT team.

During Akram’s 11-hour standoff, his family was called in to help with negotiations and his two teenage children were detained for questioning, law enforcement officials told the outlet.

On Sunday, the Greater Manchester Police said two teens were taken into custody for questioning in connection with the incident and on Tuesday, the kids reportedly were released without charges.

