Longtime head coaches helping lead girls basketball teams as assistants

Two of the most successful basketball coaches in Lenawee County history squared off Tuesday night at Madison.

Sort of.

Charlie Risner and Bart Bartels both had a front row seat for the Madison-Tecumseh girls basketball game as both are on the bench as assistant coaches. They’ve been on opposing sides before. Dozens of times. In fact, Bartels and Risner have been coaching against each other since 1983.

“It keeps you young being around the kids,” said Bartels, 70, who is now in his fifth season as the assistant coach with Tecumseh.

Risner is 69 and in his first season as an assistant with the Trojans. He had been out of coaching since 2013 until deciding to come back as an assistant at Madison, where his granddaughter is a freshman on the varsity.

“We wouldn’t do it if we didn’t love it,” he said.

Both men are as passionate about the game as they were when their boys teams used to play against each other in the 1980s. They are in different roles now, but both are willing to teach the game to student-athletes, draw up plays when necessary and offer feedback to the head coaches they now work with.

“(Bartles) sure has taught me a lot,” said Tecumseh head coach Kristy Zajac. “He’s an amazing coach. I’m still learning. He’s got a lot to give and every day I learn a little bit more about how to be a better coach.”

Javon Jenkins is in his first year as head coach at Madison. He was elated Risner wanted to coach with him.

“It’s been an honor and pleasure,” Jenkins said. “He makes a lot of things easier on me because of the experience he has. He’s been there done that more than once.”

Risner is a Sand Creek graduate who was a basketball star himself in high school, once holding the Aggies single game scoring record. He became the head coach of Sand Creek’s boys basketball in 1981-82 and had an ultra-successful run, taking the Aggies to the state finals in 1992. He coached the Sand Creek boys 23 seasons and won 336 games, eight Tri-County Conference championships and eight district titles.

He retired once, being on the sidelines for four seasons, then returned to Sand Creek for six more years. His only time back on the bench was in 2013 when Bartels – then the head coach of the Adrian boys – asked him to come in and help teach a certain defense.

“He wanted to look at some defensive things, so I came back,” Risner said. “He said "Can you come back tomorrow?" The next day it was, "How about finishing the season?" I wasn’t planning on doing anything like that. It was a great time.”

Risner is one of three Lenawee County boys basketball coaches with 300 or more wins and ranks second on the list behind Lenawee Christian’s Jim Brown, who had 383 career victories.

“We’ve been fortunate,” Risner said. “We both have had a lot of good teams. I really wish every coach could have a really good season because it’s something special when you can get there.

“I always said I was lucky because I believed in my kids, and they believed in me. I always wanted my teams to think they were better than they were. I wanted my teams to think they could beat anybody on any given night.”

Until this year, Risner had never coached girls basketball at the varsity level, although he did coach the girls eighth-grade team one year when his daughter played.

Bartels was destined to be a basketball coach.

“My dad was a coach,” he said. “I can remember going to the gym when I was five years old and looking around thinking, ‘This is a special place. This is what I want to do. I want to coach’."

His first varsity coaching job was at Manchester. He coached the Flying Dutchmen from 1974-75 until 1984-85, winning 101 games, before leaving for Britton to become the junior varsity boys coach and girls head varsity coach. A year later he became the head coach of both the boys and girls for the Tories.

“When districts came around, I would coach boys, go change, get on a bus then go on to district games,” he said. “I was up at 5 a.m. with coffee and watching films. I’m a firm believer in preparation. It doesn’t matter who we play. We don’t take anybody lightly.”

Bartels was coaching Manchester in 1982-83 when the Flying Dutchmen faced Sand Creek. Risner was in his second season as head coach. That was the first time the two coached against one another.

Bartels coached Britton’s boys for 18 seasons, winning 213 games, three TCC and two district titles. In 1992 Risner’s Aggies and Bartels’ Tories faced off in a Class D regional game where the Aggies won.

After stepping down as the Britton coach, Bartels came back for two seasons as head coach at Adrian, compiling another 19 wins, including the 2013 Class B district title.

As a girls head coach, Bartels compiled 358 victories in 26 seasons – 22 at Britton and four at Clinton. Between Manchester, Britton, Clinton and Adrian, Bartels’ teams won nearly 700 varsity games.

Zajac played four years on the Britton varsity for Bartels. When she was contemplating taking the Tecumseh coaching job, the first thing she thought of was having him as her assistant.

“I told my husband (Tecumseh AD Jon Zajac) I wasn’t going to take the job unless Bart was on board,” she said. “We’re a lot alike. There are a lot of times we are both thinking the same things and have the same mindset, which is great.”

Bartels said he didn’t hesitate when Zajac called.

“She was my player,” he said. “How could I say no?”

He’s excited about the Tecumseh program and where it's at.

“She’s done a great job with the Tecumseh program,” he said. “It is what it is because of her. She’s done a marvelous job with the girls. She’s a great role model and has become a real good coach.”

Bartels has quite a coaching tree. Two other coaches in the county played for Bartels – Darren Shiels at Britton Deerfield and Brad Maska at Onsted.

To their credit, both coaches are happy to share advice on the court and the head coaches value what they have to offer.

“I value his opinion tremendously,” Jenkins said. “I’m always looking to him to give me advice to help me move forward.”

Bartels has no problem offering his opinion while letting Zajac coach.

“I always tell Kristy I’m going to give you what I think and you can take it or leave,” Bartels said. “She’s the head coach. It’s her call. I’m fine with that. I’m loving it.”

Zajac is grateful for the time she has spent learning from her mentor.

“I always look at him,” she said. “Every time out I look and listen at what he has to say. He has way better experience than me. I’m lucky to have him by my side. He does more for me than I can ever imagine.”