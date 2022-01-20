ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Two members of Indian team test positive for COVID-19

By Al Lindsey
blackchronicle.com
 5 days ago

Host India’s preparations ahead of their opening match against Iran in the AFC Women’s Asian Cup were affected after two members of the squad tested positive for COVID-19. “Two members of the Indian Women’s Senior National Team for the AFC Women’s Asian Cup India 2022 have...

