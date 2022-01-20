ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

University of Michigan agrees to sexual assault settlement

By Justin Lopshire
927thevan.com
 4 days ago

ANN ARBOR, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The University of Michigan has agreed to a $490...

927thevan.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Ann Arbor, MI
Ann Arbor, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sexual Assault#Mi#Wkzo Am Fm#U Of M
The Associated Press

Soldiers say military junta now controls Burkina Faso

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — More than a dozen mutinous soldiers declared Monday on state television that a military junta had seized control of Burkina Faso after detaining the democratically elected president following a day of gunbattles in the capital. The military coup in a country that was once...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy