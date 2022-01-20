ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex-Chicago Cop Jason Van Dyke, Who Killed Laquan McDonald, Paroled Early

By Chronicle Reporter
blackchronicle.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s really no need to fear that Black people will become complacent in the fight against systemic racism and racism in policing. Anytime there’s even a chance we might become comfortable in thinking our lives are beginning to matter in America or that the tide is turning and brutal police officers...

blackchronicle.com

Comments / 10

yolow
5d ago

maybe if there were more like him there would be less black on black violence, not to mention car jacking and loiting

Reply
5
Jerome Brown
5d ago

How many Black people are dying at the hands of other Black people only to get a slap on the wrist.They don't get rehabilitated or learn from the errors of their ways.Instead they commit more crime. I do agree that 16 shots is extreme.Especally when Laquan was on the ground.He was walking away and Van Dyke opened fire on him.In fact,he wasn't supposed to be on the scene.

Reply
2
biko
5d ago

the judge in this case only sentenced this murderer for shooting laquan McDonald with one bullet even though he shot him 16x, this was a rigged trial van dyke should have never been allowed to walk these streets again, I pray federal charges are brought, and put this animal back in his cage where he belong

Reply
2
 

CBS Chicago

Former Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke To Be Released From Prison Next Month

CHICAGO (CBS) — Former Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke will be released from prison on Feb. 3, CBS 2 has learned. In October 2018, Van Dyke was convicted of second-degree murder and 16 counts of aggravated battery in the 2014 death of Laquan McDonald. Three months later, he was sentenced to almost seven years in prison. Van Dyke was the first Chicago police officer convicted of murder for an on-duty incident in more than 50 years. Dashcam footage showing a Chicago police officer fatally shoot Laquan McDonald. (Source; Chicago police) Dashboard camera video of the shooting shows McDonald walking down the street at 40th and Pulaski, holding a knife, before Van Dyke opens fire 16 times, as the teen appears to be moving away from him. Van Dyke has been shuttled between several facilities since he was sentenced. After he was convicted, Van Dyke was moved to the Rock Island County Jail. Following his sentencing, he was transferred to the federal prison in Danbury, Connecticut. His attorneys said he was attacked within hours after arriving there. In 2019, Van Dyke was moved to a state prison in Maryland. It was not immediately clear where he was being held as of Friday.
