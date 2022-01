Talon Metals (TSX: TLO) announced today that is signed a supply agreement with Tesla for the supply and purchase of nickel concentrate. Nickel will be supplied from Talon's Tamarack Nickel Project in Aitkin County, Minnesota. Talon said that the execution of the agreement follows an extensive and detailed due diligence period performed by Tesla and lengthy negotiations between the parties.

BUSINESS ・ 13 DAYS AGO