Electro-Harmonix Ripped Speaker Review

Gibson introduces five pedals in the Maestro Original Collection line, paying tribute its classic models and adding modern features and expanded versatility. Now, after decades, Gibson has revived the Maestro brand for 2022 with the debut of the Maestro Original Collection line of effects pedals with five new pedals--the Fuzz-Tone FZ-M, Invader Distortion, Ranger Overdrive, Comet Chorus, and Discoverer Delay--all designed, voiced, and styled for the musician looking to shape a unique sound. The Maestro Original Collection pays tribute in sound and style to the brand’s pioneering classic models, while staying true to Maestro’s trailblazing spirit with modern features, expanded versatility, and advanced tone-tweaking capabilities.
