HSBC Malaysia has launched the HSBC Global Wallet, a multi-currency digital wallet that allows SMEs to make and receive international payments from a single global account. Global Wallet is fully integrated within HSBC’s existing business banking platform, HSBCnet, and by using the bank’s global payments network, allows SMEs to ‘pay and receive like a local’. Global Wallet reduces the time in which money can be delivered to an overseas beneficiary and removes the need for businesses to use third-party providers for international transactions, as the press release says.

WORLD ・ 3 DAYS AGO