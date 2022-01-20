Kinder Morgan Delivers Another Boringly Predictable Quarter

Kinder Morgan saw sharp YOY volume increases through its refined product pipeline systems as demand for these products continued to recover. On Wednesday, January 19, 2022, energy and midstream giant Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) announced its fourth-quarter 2021 earnings results. These results generally impressed the market as the company managed to beat the expectations of analysts in terms of both revenues and earnings, although the stock price remained flat over the course of the next day. The company's management expects that 2022 will be much stronger as the energy industry has not only fully recovered from the devastation of the coronavirus pandemic but is now arguably much stronger than ever. This company has long been a favorite of income investors due to its impressive 6.20% yield, and should it manage to deliver the performance that its management expects, then the company will most certainly continue to be so.

