Financial Reports

Kinder Morgan Delivers Another Boringly Predictable Quarter

By Matthew DiLallo
Motley Fool
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKinder Morgan's fourth-quarter earnings were right in line with its original budget. The pipeline giant is on track to deliver another solid year in 2022. It's also starting to tap into new growth sources. Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) might not be the most exciting company around. However, the energy-infrastructure company...

www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Motley Fool

2 Stocks to Buy With Dividends Yielding More Than 3%

Crown Castle expects to grow its dividend by 7% to 8% per year. NextEra Energy Partners sees 12% to 15% annual dividend growth through 2024. Combined with their 3%+ dividend yields, this growth should power attractive total returns. Dividend stocks can be great investments. Companies that pay dividends have historically...
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Kinder Morgan Achieves Strong Earnings

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) is one of the largest energy infrastructure companies with a market capitalization of more than $40 billion. The company announced strong earnings to close out 2021, and, as we'll see throughout this article, should perform well throughout 2022 generating strong shareholder returns for investors. Kinder Morgan Overview.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

Kinder Morgan: Solid Q4 Earnings May Be Just The Beginning

Kinder Morgan saw sharp YOY volume increases through its refined product pipeline systems as demand for these products continued to recover. On Wednesday, January 19, 2022, energy and midstream giant Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) announced its fourth-quarter 2021 earnings results. These results generally impressed the market as the company managed to beat the expectations of analysts in terms of both revenues and earnings, although the stock price remained flat over the course of the next day. The company's management expects that 2022 will be much stronger as the energy industry has not only fully recovered from the devastation of the coronavirus pandemic but is now arguably much stronger than ever. This company has long been a favorite of income investors due to its impressive 6.20% yield, and should it manage to deliver the performance that its management expects, then the company will most certainly continue to be so.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Kinder Morgan: Q4 Earnings Insights

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Kinder Morgan beat estimated earnings by 8.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.27 versus an estimate of $0.25, which did not surprise analysts. Revenue was up...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

Kinder Morgan guides for 40% profit boost to $2.5B in 2022

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) +0.4% post-market after reporting a slight Q4 earnings beat and distributable cash flow of $0.48/share, vs. $0.55 in the year-ago quarter and $0.47 consensus estimate. Kinder Morgan says DCF/share was down Y/Y primarily due to higher sustaining capital spending than in the prior-year quarter. For the full...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Miami Herald

Morgan Stanley Beats on Fourth-Quarter Earnings Forecasts

Morgan Stanley (MS) - Get Morgan Stanley Report on Wednesday posted stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings thanks to robust performances in the bank's wealth management and asset management groups. Morgan Stanley said it earned $3.7 billion in the fourth quarter, or $2.01 a share, vs. $3.4 billion, or $1.81 a share in...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

Kinder Morgan Non-GAAP EPS of $0.27 beats by $0.01, revenue of $4.43B beats by $820M

Kinder Morgan press release (NYSE:KMI): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.27 beats by $0.01. Revenue of $4.43B (+42.0% Y/Y) beats by $820M. 2022 Outlook: KMI expects to generate net income attributable to KMI of $2.5 billion and declare dividends of $1.11 per share, a 3% increase from the 2021 declared dividends. KMI expects to generate 2022 DCF of $4.7 billion and Adjusted EBITDA of $7.2 billion; and to end 2022 with a Net Debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA ratio of 4.3, below our long-term target of approximately 4.5 times. The $4.7 billion DCF and 4.3 times leverage metric do not reflect the potential impact of the possible use of up to $750 million available for attractive opportunities, including share repurchases.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
wkzo.com

Kinder Morgan profit rises on higher gasoline, jet fuel volumes

(Reuters) – Kinder Morgan Inc reported a rise in quarterly adjusted profit on Wednesday as the U.S. pipeline operator transported higher volumes of gasoline and jet fuel. Consumption of gasoline and jet fuel surged in the quarter as people resumed travel and business activity picked up, following a year of coronavirus-driven decline in demand.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Motley Fool

3 Best Dividend Stocks for Retirement

Dividend Aristocrats are a good place to start when looking for stocks for retirement. All three of these companies have increasing dividends and are still growing businesses. These three stocks give exposure to different sectors. For many investors, dividends can be a reliable source of income in retirement. However, for...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

What to expect from Kinder Morgan's Q4 earnings?

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th, after market close. The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.27 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.58B (+14.9% Y/Y). Over the last 2 years, KMI has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Morgan Stanley Shares Rise After Fourth-Quarter Profit Tops Estimates

Here are the numbers: Earnings of $2.01 a share vs. estimate $1.91 a share, according to Refinitiv. Revenue: $14.52 billion vs. estimate $14.6 billion. Morgan Stanley on Wednesday posted better-than-expected fourth-quarter profits on strong equities trading revenue and as the firm held the line on compensation costs. Here are the...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

2 Top Healthcare Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

Pfizer and BioNTech will both make billions from Comirnaty in 2022. New revenue from Paxlovid will hit Pfizer's books soon. BioNTech is launching a slew of new programs to secure future revenue opportunities. Even if an investor's planning to hold onto their shares for many years, it helps to start...
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Kinder Morgan's Debt Overview

Shares of Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) decreased by 4.77% in the past three months. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let us look at how much debt Kinder Morgan has. Based on Kinder Morgan's financial statement as of October 22, 2021, long-term debt is at $30.00 billion and current debt is at $3.15 billion, amounting to $33.16 billion in total debt. Adjusted for $102.00 million in cash-equivalents, the company's net debt is at $33.05 billion.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Kinder Morgan Stock (KMI): $17 Price Target From Wolfe Research

The shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE: KMI) have received a $17 price target from Wolfe Research. These are the details. The shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE: KMI) have received a $17 price target from Wolfe Research. And Wolfe Research analyst Keith Stanley upgraded Kinder Morgan to a “Peer Perform” rating from an “Underperform” while increasing the price target from $16.
STOCKS

