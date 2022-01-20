Columbus man charged in Circleville stabbing that left two hospitalized

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Circleville police say they are investigating a stabbing that left two people hospitalized.

Police say they were called to the 300 block of South Court Street, Thursday, on the report of a double stabbing.

When they arrived on scene, they found two victims and the suspect, Henry J. Laux, 27, in the kitchen area of the residence.

Medics arrived on scene and later transferred both victims to a Columbus area hospital where they were listed as stable.

Laux has been charged with two counts of attempted murder, burglary and robbery.

