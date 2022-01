There’s a handful of celebrities who somehow never look a day older than they did when they first entered the spotlight. One prime example is Jessica Alba. It’s truly quite the enigma, because whether she’s wearing full glam or a fresh face, her skin always looks glowy, smooth and clear. The question is: How does she manage to have such a fabulous complexion 24/7? The actress told The Skincare Edit that iS Clinical’s Active Serum is the key to her age-rewinding complexion. “I have a brilliant facialist called Shani Darden, who looks after my skin,” she said. “She recommended iS Clinical...

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 12 DAYS AGO