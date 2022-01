Amazon earnings per share could soar over the next five years. Apple is raking in heaps of free cash flow. These two stocks' earnings reports are just around the corner. Though a 7.5% sell-off of the S&P 500 year to date may not exactly sound like a market crash, there are certainly some parts of the market that have been hit particularly hard recently. Namely, many growth stocks have been crushed. Netflix, Roku, and Zoom Video Communications are all good examples of tocks that have taken especially big hits. The three stocks have slid 35%, 33%, and 19%, year to date, respectively.

STOCKS ・ 22 HOURS AGO